Georgia State

Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction

Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year’s recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.
Charlie Harper: A Belated Thank You Note To Speaker David Ralston

David Ralston became Speaker of Georgia’s House in 2010. While most outsiders were secure in knowing that Georgia had spent the past 8 years flipping to a solidly Republican state, there were serious problems below the surface. The GOP front runner to succeed Governor Sonny Perdue was mired in...
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
Speaker David Ralston Passes Away

Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
