Read full article on original website
Related
savannahceo.com
Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million. "As we celebrate another...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction
Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year’s recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.
savannahceo.com
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
savannahceo.com
Charlie Harper: A Belated Thank You Note To Speaker David Ralston
David Ralston became Speaker of Georgia’s House in 2010. While most outsiders were secure in knowing that Georgia had spent the past 8 years flipping to a solidly Republican state, there were serious problems below the surface. The GOP front runner to succeed Governor Sonny Perdue was mired in...
savannahceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
savannahceo.com
Speaker David Ralston Passes Away
Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
savannahceo.com
Enmarket Surpasses $1 Million in Fundraising for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Over Past Decade
Locally owned Enmarket marked a decade of working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night® campaign by announcing $1 million raised over a 10-year period. In it’s latest form, Enmarket launched a company-wide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina by encouraging...
Comments / 0