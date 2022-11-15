Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
Savannah SCORE Announces Winners of “BizPitch Savannah 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition
It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24...
WJCL
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
savannahceo.com
YMCA of Coastal Georgia Promotes Richard Somerville to Branch Director
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is promoting Richard Somerville to the position of branch director for its Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch. A self-described “military brat,” he is a native of Newark, N.J., and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business. “Richard...
savannahceo.com
JCB Hosts Record-Breaking Tournament to Benefit the Lady Bamford Center
JCB North America recently held its 16th annual golf tournament benefitting the Lady Bamford Center, raising more than $220,000 in another record-setting year. The tournament, held at the Club at Savannah Harbor, was overwhelmingly supported by a full field of golfers and corporate sponsors, led by Diamond Sponsors, Sunbelt Rentals, PNC, DLL and Keen a Wallenius Wilhelmsen company.
savannahceo.com
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club 3rd Annual Building Great Futures Telethon
Since its inception, the annual Building Great Futures Telethon has raised over tens of thousands of dollars and this year’s goal is set to surpass that. FCBGC is a youth-serving organization that provides over 400 hundred of Savannah's kids the opportunity for a great future daily by offering safe places, caring mentors and life-enhancing programs focused on academics, health and leadership. This year, the Building Great Futures Telethon has partnered with many of Savannah’s leading businesses to organize an online auction being held in support of the telethon. This new component of the telethon is an exciting addition where auction items like limousine services or a Tybee Beach Rental were donated. To bid on the many auction items, you can go to the following link, https://www.32auctions.com/frankcallensavannah.
savannahceo.com
Elizabeth Summerell on the Junior League of Savannah & Serving the Community
Elizabeth Summerell of the Junior League of Savannah talks about their value of community service and volunteering opportunities. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
SJP Properties, Chesterfield, Manulife Investment Management & Atalaya Capital Management Celebrate Groundbreaking for First Phase of Georgia International Commerce Centre in Savannah
Savannah’s continued transformation into one of the most powerful trade hubs in the United States took a major step forward today with the news that SJP Properties broke ground on the first phase of construction of the Georgia International Commerce Centre (GICC), a 6.5 million-square-foot, Class A industrial facility comprising 12 buildings, with vertical construction of the first building, for which it is partnering with Manulife Investment Management, now underway. Signifying SJP’s largest land acquisition to date, the GICC is located on 809 acres of industrial land near the Port of Savannah, the most dynamic commerce center and the fastest-growing container port in the country, and is part of a joint venture with Chesterfield and Atalaya Capital Management.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
savannahceo.com
Jack Daniel’s, Plant Riverside District to Celebrate the Holidays with Lighting of Barrel Tree
Jack Daniel’s and Plant Riverside District are bringing the Lynchburg holiday spirit to Savannah, Ga. for the very first time with the lighting of a special Barrel Tree in Montgomery Park, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St., on Friday, November 25 at 5:45 p.m.
savannahceo.com
Savannah State University Honors Distinguished Alumni at Annual Founders’ Day
Savannah State University (SSU) recently celebrated its 132nd Founders’ Day honoring two esteemed alumni with prestigious awards - The Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence and The Cyrus G. Wiley Distinguished Alumni Award. Presented to alumna Tatia Adams Fox, Class of ’03, and named for the first president of...
savannahceo.com
Step Up Savannah Awarded Grant from Bank of America
Step Up Savannah is excited to announce the receipt of $10,000 from Bank of America to support its work for economic inclusion across Chatham County. These funds will be used for workforce development and financial literacy to support the work Step Up Savannah is doing to address economic equity, advocacy, and economic mobility for low wealth communities. “Households of Color in Savannah have an asset poverty rate of 43.5% compared to their white counterparts at 19.8%. Our goal is to increase the number of positive economic mobility outcomes through our direct servicing programs and address the gap of economic equity in our community. Bank of America’s continued commitment to economic inclusion and workforce development in our region is a prime example of why they were selected for a 2022 Opportunity Award awarded at the 2022 Step Up Savannah Annual Meeting. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership in this critical work,” said Executive Director, Alicia M. Johnson.
opencampusmedia.org
Easing the teacher shortage in South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
savannahceo.com
Local Veteran Owned Company Launches Advocacy Campaign to Help Military Families Afford Housing
With Veterans Day approaching, a local veteran owned company is launching an advocacy campaign to raise awareness of the housing crisis and seek emergency funding from the Department of Defense for active military families at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. American Veteran Properties is not profiting from this advocacy...
savannahceo.com
Dewitt Tilton Group Shows Appreciation to Pooler Firefighters with Thanksgiving Meal Delivery
Continuing a tradition of showing gratitude to first responders, the award-winning Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction firm in the Southeast, will deliver a Thanksgiving-week lunch for 28 firefighters and support staff on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m., at the Pooler Fire Department, 1093 S. Rogers St.
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
savannahceo.com
Zunzibar in Savannah Transforms Into Ski House for Winter
Zunzibar, the festive bar adjacent to Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah, invites guests to gear up for cooler temps and embrace a wintery theme just in time for the holiday season. Opening Nov. 15 and continuing through Feb. 15, 2023, Zunzibar will transform into a ski lodge to give guests the fresh-off-the-slopes feeling.
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort pool dedicated to swim instructor
Swimmers who visit the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center off of Greene Street in Beaufort will forever remember the name Alvin Settles after a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, renaming the pool in his honor. The ceremony, hosted by Beaufort County, was held poolside as members of the...
