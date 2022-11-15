ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

JCB Hosts Record-Breaking Tournament to Benefit the Lady Bamford Center

JCB North America recently held its 16th annual golf tournament benefitting the Lady Bamford Center, raising more than $220,000 in another record-setting year. The tournament, held at the Club at Savannah Harbor, was overwhelmingly supported by a full field of golfers and corporate sponsors, led by Diamond Sponsors, Sunbelt Rentals, PNC, DLL and Keen a Wallenius Wilhelmsen company.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club 3rd Annual Building Great Futures Telethon

Since its inception, the annual Building Great Futures Telethon has raised over tens of thousands of dollars and this year’s goal is set to surpass that. FCBGC is a youth-serving organization that provides over 400 hundred of Savannah's kids the opportunity for a great future daily by offering safe places, caring mentors and life-enhancing programs focused on academics, health and leadership. This year, the Building Great Futures Telethon has partnered with many of Savannah’s leading businesses to organize an online auction being held in support of the telethon. This new component of the telethon is an exciting addition where auction items like limousine services or a Tybee Beach Rental were donated. To bid on the many auction items, you can go to the following link, https://www.32auctions.com/frankcallensavannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

SJP Properties, Chesterfield, Manulife Investment Management & Atalaya Capital Management Celebrate Groundbreaking for First Phase of Georgia International Commerce Centre in Savannah

Savannah’s continued transformation into one of the most powerful trade hubs in the United States took a major step forward today with the news that SJP Properties broke ground on the first phase of construction of the Georgia International Commerce Centre (GICC), a 6.5 million-square-foot, Class A industrial facility comprising 12 buildings, with vertical construction of the first building, for which it is partnering with Manulife Investment Management, now underway. Signifying SJP’s largest land acquisition to date, the GICC is located on 809 acres of industrial land near the Port of Savannah, the most dynamic commerce center and the fastest-growing container port in the country, and is part of a joint venture with Chesterfield and Atalaya Capital Management.
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Step Up Savannah Awarded Grant from Bank of America

Step Up Savannah is excited to announce the receipt of $10,000 from Bank of America to support its work for economic inclusion across Chatham County. These funds will be used for workforce development and financial literacy to support the work Step Up Savannah is doing to address economic equity, advocacy, and economic mobility for low wealth communities. “Households of Color in Savannah have an asset poverty rate of 43.5% compared to their white counterparts at 19.8%. Our goal is to increase the number of positive economic mobility outcomes through our direct servicing programs and address the gap of economic equity in our community. Bank of America’s continued commitment to economic inclusion and workforce development in our region is a prime example of why they were selected for a 2022 Opportunity Award awarded at the 2022 Step Up Savannah Annual Meeting. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership in this critical work,” said Executive Director, Alicia M. Johnson.
SAVANNAH, GA
opencampusmedia.org

Easing the teacher shortage in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County

Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Zunzibar in Savannah Transforms Into Ski House for Winter

Zunzibar, the festive bar adjacent to Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah, invites guests to gear up for cooler temps and embrace a wintery theme just in time for the holiday season. Opening Nov. 15 and continuing through Feb. 15, 2023, Zunzibar will transform into a ski lodge to give guests the fresh-off-the-slopes feeling.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort pool dedicated to swim instructor

Swimmers who visit the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center off of Greene Street in Beaufort will forever remember the name Alvin Settles after a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, renaming the pool in his honor. The ceremony, hosted by Beaufort County, was held poolside as members of the...
BEAUFORT, SC

