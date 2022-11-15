Darlington, SC – November 15, 2022 – MPD Electric Cooperative is pleased to provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this year for MPD members.

