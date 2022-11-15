Read full article on original website
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
MPD Announces Winter Rate Decrease
Darlington, SC – November 15, 2022 – MPD Electric Cooperative is pleased to provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this year for MPD members.
dillonheraldonline.com
Red Cross Offers 10 Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips
SOUTH CAROLINA, November 17th, 2022 — As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to celebrate with loved ones and brush up on home fire safety. No holiday celebration would be complete without a feast but be sure to take precautions against kitchen fires when you’re cooking and baking.
dillonheraldonline.com
SC Ports Handles Record Number Of Containers In October
CHARLESTON, SC — NOV. 15, 2022 — South Carolina Ports handled a record number of containers in October, marking its third busiest month in port history. SC Ports reported 9% container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in October. When accounting for boxes of any size, SC Ports handled 142,276 pier containers last month.
dillonheraldonline.com
Forestry Has Huge Economic Impact On South Carolina’s Economy
HILTON HEAD–South Carolina Forestry Commission officials announced the economic impact of the state’s forestry sector Thursday, citing a recently commissioned Economic Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) study. In detailing the $23.2 billion impact that the allied sectors of forestry and forest products-related industries generate on the Palmetto State’s...
Comments / 0