San Angelo Celebrates Adoption
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo and Tom Green County celebrated National Adoption Day at the Sugg room in the Stephens Library Friday. The annual event is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners (the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network) founded National Adoption Day.
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo
Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
Here's When Trout Will Be Stocked in Foster Park!!!
AUSTIN – The annual Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout stocking is heading back to waterbodies across the state to kick off the holiday season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will begin stocking thousands of rainbow trout on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Crews are scheduled...
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
Where to Get Photos With the Grinch This Christmas Season
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tired of the old fashion pictures with Santa Clause everywhere? Well the new trend for the Christmas Season is to get a photo with the Grinch instead. This Black Friday starting at 4 p.m. the Grinch will be at Myers Drug and Boutique. During his trip there he will be stopping in to get pictures with the kids, handing out treats, and hopefully not stealing all the presents.
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
Irion County Wins Decisively to Advance to the 3rd Round
SONORA, TX — The Irion County Hornets (11-0) dismantled the Leakey Eagles (6-6) Thursday night, Nov. 18, in the second round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs 1-A Six Man in Sonora at 6:00 p.m. The Hornets beat the Eagles back in September 61-6, and the outcome did not change. The Eagles put up a fight, but Irion County claimed victory 52-0. After forcing a punt on Leakey’s first possession, the Hornets wasted little time getting on the board. The Hornets’ Brayden Paiz snapped a long run to the Eagles’ 20-yard line. Irion County scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the next play and led early, 6-0.
Sterling City Falls to Explosive Plays
CLYDE, TX — The Sterling City Eagles (7-4) entered the second round of the UIL Texas High School Playoffs 2A Division II against the Windhorst Trojans (7-4) in Breckenridge on Thursday night, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Sterling City stunned the Miles Bulldogs last week and looked to replicate...
