Georgia State

TCSG Celebrates Historic Year of Apprenticeships in Georgia During 2022 Apprenticeship Week

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week and Georgia Apprenticeship Week by hosting the state’s first-ever Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building a skilled, industry-leading workforce in Georgia. At the event on Thursday, workforce leaders, Georgia businesses,...
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
Charlie Harper: A Belated Thank You Note To Speaker David Ralston

David Ralston became Speaker of Georgia’s House in 2010. While most outsiders were secure in knowing that Georgia had spent the past 8 years flipping to a solidly Republican state, there were serious problems below the surface. The GOP front runner to succeed Governor Sonny Perdue was mired in...
