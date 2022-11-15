Read full article on original website
TCSG Celebrates Historic Year of Apprenticeships in Georgia During 2022 Apprenticeship Week
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week and Georgia Apprenticeship Week by hosting the state’s first-ever Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building a skilled, industry-leading workforce in Georgia. At the event on Thursday, workforce leaders, Georgia businesses,...
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million. "As we celebrate another...
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
Charlie Harper: A Belated Thank You Note To Speaker David Ralston
David Ralston became Speaker of Georgia’s House in 2010. While most outsiders were secure in knowing that Georgia had spent the past 8 years flipping to a solidly Republican state, there were serious problems below the surface. The GOP front runner to succeed Governor Sonny Perdue was mired in...
Enmarket Surpasses $1 Million in Fundraising for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Over Past Decade
Locally owned Enmarket marked a decade of working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night® campaign by announcing $1 million raised over a 10-year period. In it’s latest form, Enmarket launched a company-wide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina by encouraging...
