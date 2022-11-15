Read full article on original website
Violent Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
San Angelo Woman Indicted for Shooting a Man in the Leg
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another individual in the leg. According to court documents, on August 13, 2022, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located in San Angelo at 120 East Harris Boulevard, regarding a shooting victim. Once officers arrived, they observed a gunshot wound to the upper right calf on the victim. Officers were then sent to the residence where the shooting took place to hold the scene.
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?
Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
Troubled Local Meth Dealer Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO, TX – A local meth dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in a Tom Green County Courtroom. According to court documents, on Nov. 14, Mercedes Gaitan, 27, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea she was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division. Gaitan was arrested in May 2022 after the San Angelo Police conducted a search warrant on her home. Inside Police found over 150 grams of meth. Along with Gaitan five other individuals were arrested. For more see: …
Family Violence & Drug Possession Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests including the following: Adrienne Leon was arrested for…
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
The Fool’s Errand
OPINION — How the rehashed topic of a ballot initiative to change the way San Angelo selects its police chief is not known, but the movement to have the city manager and council select a chief instead of the current police chief election is certain to fail. Proponents of changing the process do not understand the political environment of 2022. The police can take away anyone’s freedom— that is how the law works. In this regard, I believe it is important to review two significant episodes that describe how far our country has departed the rule of law. Let us roll back to May 2020. Riots…
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo
Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
WATCH: San Angelo City Council Urged to Start Homeless Shelter Task Force
SAN ANGELO – During the public comment section of the Tuesday City Council Meeting, executive director of the Concho Valley Community Action Agency Mike Burnett asked the council to start a task force to try to open a local homeless shelter. Back in 2019 the Salvation Army shut down...
TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population. With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them. The event...
Where to Get Photos With the Grinch This Christmas Season
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tired of the old fashion pictures with Santa Clause everywhere? Well the new trend for the Christmas Season is to get a photo with the Grinch instead. This Black Friday starting at 4 p.m. the Grinch will be at Myers Drug and Boutique. During his trip there he will be stopping in to get pictures with the kids, handing out treats, and hopefully not stealing all the presents.
Teachers of the Week: Jenna Hamilton and April Harrington
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jenna Hamilton and April Harrington are this week’s Teacher of the Week! Jenna Hamilton is a teacher at Holiman Elementary school with over ten years of experience in the field. Hamilton likes to work with her students to help them achieve success in the classroom. “It’s very humbling and I was […]
Who pays for damages caused by fiber installation?
With fiber being installed across San Angelo, you may have noticed an increase in the instances of damage to property and roadways. Who pays for it?
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
