wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Brunswick clinic seeks to clear criminal records for fresh start
Dina, a resident of Brunswick, said teaching children with developmental disabilities has been a long-time passion. She has 12 years of experience in special education. But when she applied for a position at a school this summer, she felt devastated when a criminal background check took her out of the running.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
WSAV-TV
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
wbyz94.com
Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation
Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
douglasnow.com
Prison sentences for drug trafficker, two ex-prison guards wrap Sandy Bottom conspiracy
A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants sentenced to federal prison as a major meth-distribution prosecution comes to a close. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to...
Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State criminal investigators in Georgia agreed Tuesday to launch an investigation into a September confrontation at a county jail in which security cameras recorded guards repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck after rushing into his cell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement its agents will […]
wfxl.com
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
douglasnow.com
State rests in Justin Anderson trial
The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
Waycross, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Kurt Williams of Lanier County
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach that won big or simply out coached the other team and we’re not stopping now that it’s the playoffs. This week’s coach of the week made history. Our Coach of the week is the...
douglasnow.com
A fight in West Green lands one in the hospital, another in jail
An argument and ensuing altercation that took place in West Green landed a Douglas man in the hospital and another in jail. According to an incident report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place on November 12 at a home located at 944 Tony Davis Road in West Green. The report states that James Ira Francis, 51, of Douglas, was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center after Randy Rish allegedly beat him with a pipe.
Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
News4Jax.com
GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead
She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
douglasnow.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering stepfather
The man accused of murdering his stepfather and then setting his house on fire in August has now been indicted on charges by a Coffee County Grand Jury. Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously reported that on August 26, around 6:00 a.m., the Coffee County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Highway 32 West.
douglasnow.com
South Georgia physician sentenced to prison after admitting conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
A Coffee County, Ga., physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to 60...
