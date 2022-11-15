ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State University Celebrating International Education Week

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VChmG_0jBUhMPW00

SAN ANGELO – To celebrate International Education Week , Angelo State University will host a series of special events on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 15 and 17, in the Houston Harte University Center (UC), 1910 Rosemont Drive.

The events are free and open to the public, including:

  • Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Desserts & Coffee from Around the World (UC Lobby)
    The signature event of the week will feature a station offering gourmet coffees and special desserts from the home countries of ASU international students. Information booths on the various countries will also be presented by the students.
  • Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Fries from Around the World (UC Lobby)
    A variety of fries and chips from around the world will be served, including patates bravas from Spain, masala chips from the United Kingdom, and slap chips from South Africa.
  • Thursday, 6-8 p.m. - K-Pop Mini-Concert (UC Davidson Conference Center)
    Experience Korean culture through K-Pop music. Dancing and singing performances will be featured, and the audience is invited to join in.

International Education Week activities are sponsored by the ASU Center for International Studies, Multicultural Center and various international student organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Scores:Round 2 of Texas High School Playoffs

The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Celebrates Adoption

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo and Tom Green County celebrated National Adoption Day at the Sugg room in the Stephens Library Friday. The annual event is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners (the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network) founded National Adoption Day.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State Rams Selected for Multiple Conference Honors

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 2022 Lone Star All-Conference Honors were announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Angelo State Rams led the conference in honors, with 13 members of the team selected to the First team. Six players on offense and seven on defense. Four players were selected for the Second team, two on offense and two on defense. Three players were selected as Honorable Mentions.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State University Renames English Department After Slain Instructor

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of this generous gift, the department has been re-named the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor and memorialize Ryan's late sister, who was an ASU alumna and a longtime faculty member in the department. “Natalie loved teaching and dedicated her life to her students," Ryan said. "We are proud to honor her legacy by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Daily Live! | Judge Recuses Himself from the Berryhill Case

County Court Judge Andrew Graves Recuses Himself from the Berryhill Case. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

ICYMI: New College Hills Blvd. at Red Arroyo Road Closure Through Dec. 19

SAN ANGELO – The ongoing utility construction on College Hills Blvd. at the Red Arroyo has changed the detour route again according to information from the City of San Angelo.  Beginning this week, College Hills between Vista Del Arroyo and Millbrook will be closed through Dec. 19.   Here's the information from the City:  Road closure reminder: Where: College Hills Boulevard between Millbrook and Vista Del Arroyo drives. This section will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Please be cautious as this area is an active, unsafe work zone. When: Monday, Nov. 14, to Monday, Dec. 19…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Fool’s Errand

OPINION — How the rehashed topic of a ballot initiative to change the way San Angelo selects its police chief is not known, but the movement to have the city manager and council select a chief instead of the current police chief election is certain to fail. Proponents of changing the process do not understand the political environment of 2022. The police can take away anyone’s freedom— that is how the law works. In this regard, I believe it is important to review two significant episodes that describe how far our country has departed the rule of law. Let us roll back to May 2020. Riots…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Elected vs Appointed Police Chief Public Meeting Set for Monday Night

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council has formed a Charter Review Committee to again explore the possibility of appointing or hiring a police chief instead of the current system of electing one.  City officials have held a series of meetings to gather public input on the contentious issue and have another one scheduled for Monday night.    San Angelo is the only city in Texas that still elects a Chief of Police.  The Charter Review Committee is looking at potential options for the May 2023 ballot regarding the police chief position. Options: 1. No changes, leave it as an elected…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Elks Most Valuable Scholarship Applications Due Nov. 14

San Angelo, TX — The Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship deadline is nearing. The application must be completed on line by November 14, 2022. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States Citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Males and Females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership, and financial need. The 500 national winners will be announced in late April 2023. The top 20 finalists traditionally participate in an all-expenses paid Leadership Weekend in Chicago; during which they will interview with…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Awarded $3.2 Million in State Grants for Goodfellow AFB Mission Upgrades

AUSTIN – Tom Green County was awarded another $3.2 million in state grants for Goodfellow Air Force Base as part of the Texas grant program to military bases for preparedness.   Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across Texas that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Officers Coalition is reporting the death over the weekend of a well known investigator for the Tom Green County District Attorney's Office.   In a social media post Tuesday, the coalition shared the following information: Early Sunday morning Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After life-saving measures, Investigator Carnes passed away at a local hospital in San Angelo.  Investigator Carnes was previously with Bastrop Police Department and…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Irion County Wins Decisively to Advance to the 3rd Round

SONORA, TX — The Irion County Hornets (11-0) dismantled the Leakey Eagles (6-6) Thursday night, Nov. 18, in the second round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs 1-A Six Man in Sonora at 6:00 p.m. The Hornets beat the Eagles back in September 61-6, and the outcome did not change. The Eagles put up a fight, but Irion County claimed victory 52-0. After forcing a punt on Leakey’s first possession, the Hornets wasted little time getting on the board. The Hornets’ Brayden Paiz snapped a long run to the Eagles’ 20-yard line. Irion County scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown on the next play and led early, 6-0.
MERTZON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo WILL be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn

SAN ANGELO, TX – It's official, San Angelo will become a Sanctuary City for the unborn. According to the Tom Green County Election Office, the final results for San Angelo to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn passed with votes for 13,180 to 10,344 against. Ordinance to Make City of San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn Candidate Mail-In Votes Early In-Person Votes Election Day Total Percent FOR Sanctuary City for the Unborn 732    8,167 4,281 13,180     56% AGAINST Sanctuary City for the Unborn 690    6,163 3,496 10,344     44%…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo City Offices Closed Friday for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO – Most San Angelo City offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans's Day.   Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Ave. N. Most City offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no interruption of garbage collection or landfill operations. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Among the City operations closed Nov. 11: Station 618 and Santa Fe…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jenkins Congratulates Carter on Win as Tom Green County Judge

San Angelo – Tom Green County Judge write-in candidate Gary Jenkins congratulated Republican Lane Carter on winning the general election Tuesday night.  Carter won with 97% of the vote.   Jenkins began his campaign attempting to be an independent candidate on the ballot but failed to secure enough eligible signatures.  He later filed as an official write-in candidate for Tom Green County Judge.  Carter received 25,962 votes; Jenkins received 870 votes and there were 5,059 voters who cast ballots but did not vote in the County Judge race.   Below is the letter from Gary Jenkins: …
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Wintery Mix Will Stick Around Through Sunday

SAN ANGELO – The light wintery mix falling in places across the Concho Valley will linger through Sunday afternoon according to information from the National Weather Service. Saturday morning skies were overcast and temperatures were hovering around just above the freezing mark with light drizzle falling in places. Most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Friday Morning Crash at Busy Southwest San Angelo Intersection Injures 2

SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection  Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a Silver Cadillac and a Blue Toyota had crashed in the middle of the intersection. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as two occupants in the Toyota needed medical treatment. They were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Progressives Flame Out as Texas Early Voter Turnout Seems to Favor Republicans

SAN ANGELO – Voter turnout across Texas seems to be favoring Republicans in most counties in West Texas and along the border with early voting numbers released Monday.   The five largest counties in Texas predictably seem to favor Democrats but will that be enough to elect a Democrat to statewide office for the first time since 1994?   Information from the Secretary of State's office shows that 21.1% of the 70,984 eligible voters in Tom Green County cast ballots during early voting.  That's 14,971 votes cast in the two week early voting period.   Recent elections show that about half of…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy