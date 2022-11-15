Angelo State University Celebrating International Education Week

SAN ANGELO – To celebrate International Education Week , Angelo State University will host a series of special events on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 15 and 17, in the Houston Harte University Center (UC), 1910 Rosemont Drive.

The events are free and open to the public, including:

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Desserts & Coffee from Around the World (UC Lobby)

The signature event of the week will feature a station offering gourmet coffees and special desserts from the home countries of ASU international students. Information booths on the various countries will also be presented by the students.

Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Fries from Around the World (UC Lobby)

A variety of fries and chips from around the world will be served, including patates bravas from Spain, masala chips from the United Kingdom, and slap chips from South Africa.

Thursday, 6-8 p.m. - K-Pop Mini-Concert (UC Davidson Conference Center)

Experience Korean culture through K-Pop music. Dancing and singing performances will be featured, and the audience is invited to join in.

International Education Week activities are sponsored by the ASU Center for International Studies, Multicultural Center and various international student organizations.