Glenville, WV

Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport Fire Department among Agencies at Scene of Clarksburg Structure Fire that Levels Building

WBOY reported that firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night. According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Blue Collar Comedian Rodney Carrington Coming to Robinson Grand in January

Outback Presents, in cooperation with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing blue collar comedian Rodney Carrington to downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as...
CLARKSBURG, WV

