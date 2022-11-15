Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
TCSG Celebrates Historic Year of Apprenticeships in Georgia During 2022 Apprenticeship Week
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week and Georgia Apprenticeship Week by hosting the state’s first-ever Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building a skilled, industry-leading workforce in Georgia. At the event on Thursday, workforce leaders, Georgia businesses,...
savannahceo.com
Dr. Delana Gajdosik-Nivens, Ph.D of Georgia Southern University Talks About Three New Degrees
Dr. Delana Gajdosik-Nivens, Ph.D of Georgia Southern University talks about three new degrees offered by the College of Science and Mathematics. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University online degree program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At it’s most recent graduation ceremony, more than 4,000 Georgia Southern students received diplomas for Associate, Baccalaureate, Masters and Doctoral studies, and some of those students were never on any of the university’s three campuses. Distance learning received a lot of attention during the...
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
savannahceo.com
USG Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes the 2022-23 Class
The University System of Georgia (USG) has named the 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), including 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office. For over a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the...
savannahceo.com
YMCA of Coastal Georgia Promotes Richard Somerville to Branch Director
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is promoting Richard Somerville to the position of branch director for its Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch. A self-described “military brat,” he is a native of Newark, N.J., and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business. “Richard...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace
ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
Here’s how Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds
A new report looks at how Georgia’s schools are using the influx of nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds that have flowed to districts across the state since 2020. While 10% of the funds were earmarked for the state Department of Education, the other 90% went directly...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching
Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off. Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching. Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off...
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
WJCL
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
savannahceo.com
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
WJCL
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
valdostatoday.com
Kemp announces new DBHDD leader
ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million. "As we celebrate another...
savannahceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
savannahceo.com
Savannah SCORE Announces Winners of “BizPitch Savannah 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition
It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
