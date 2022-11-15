ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
savannahceo.com

TCSG Celebrates Historic Year of Apprenticeships in Georgia During 2022 Apprenticeship Week

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week and Georgia Apprenticeship Week by hosting the state’s first-ever Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building a skilled, industry-leading workforce in Georgia. At the event on Thursday, workforce leaders, Georgia businesses,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University online degree program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At it’s most recent graduation ceremony, more than 4,000 Georgia Southern students received diplomas for Associate, Baccalaureate, Masters and Doctoral studies, and some of those students were never on any of the university’s three campuses. Distance learning received a lot of attention during the...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

USG Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes the 2022-23 Class

The University System of Georgia (USG) has named the 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), including 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office. For over a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace

ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching

Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off. Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching. Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Kemp announces new DBHDD leader

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah

Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy