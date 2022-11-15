Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
Burien man arrested on assault charges after allegedly luring women with rides
Washington State Patrol Detectives booked and arrested a man from Burien suspected of attacking women in October and November near the Burien Transit Center. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect lured his victims by offering them rides. He would then sexually assault and beat the women at knifepoint, according to probable cause documents.
Local deputies target high narcotic areas, issue 10 felony warrants
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an operation targeting high narcotic areas. They focused their patrol on areas of 12th & Jackson, 3rd & Yesler, 3rd & Pine, and Belltown. SPD said nine felony warrants were made for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession...
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman
Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Wash. man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend whose body was found in trash bags
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020. According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 27, 2020, Kassandra Cantrell's family reported her missing after the 33-year-old woman did not return home. Cantrell, who was in the early stages of her first pregnancy, also reportedly failed to show up for a doctor's appointment.
q13fox.com
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
Semi carjacking, law enforcement shooting leads to closure of I-5 near Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Interstate 5 in Olympia is closed in both directions after a man was shot by law enforcement Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer, the man is suspected of carjacking a semi-truck driver. The man allegedly tried to get away from the scene, but lost control of the semi and rolled it. Trooper Reyer...
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
Armed robbery in Covington potentially connected to earlier crime spree
An armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station Thursday night led to one person being taken into custody, multiple others detained and released, and possibly one person still on the run. Police are now saying the suspects are possibly related to a recent string of robberies around King County.
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Comments / 3