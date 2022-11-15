ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman

Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
DES MOINES, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County

Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ingraham High School shooting victim was a 17-year-old senior

The student fatally shot in a hallway last week at North Seattle's Ingraham High School has been identified as a 17-year-old senior. Little has been shared publicly about Ebenezer Haile since he was shot five times from behind last Tuesday, reportedly following a fight in a bathroom over possession of the gun used in the homicide. A GoFundMe campaign, meanwhile, has raised more than $40,000 to help his family.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle

Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU

RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder following fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a student inside Ingraham High School last week could be tried as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was officially charged with first-degree murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday. King County prosecutors filed a motion to move the teen's case to adult court.
SEATTLE, WA

