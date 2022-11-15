Read full article on original website
Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman
Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
Armed robbery, shootout in Covington believed to be connected to earlier crime spree
COVINGTON, Wash. — Three people are in custody and one is on the loose after an armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station on Thursday night. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the four suspects robbed a 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street at gunpoint just before 8:15 p.m.
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
A suspected burglary in 1977 ended with a man dead in his Washington home. The case is still unsolved
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Billy Wills was found dead in his Woodinville home 45 years ago. A suspected burglary turned deadly when he was attacked by one or multiple suspects and shot on Feb. 15, 1977. "From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and...
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
Employee shot during attempted smash-and-grab burglary in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A grocery store worker is recovering after he was shot multiple times in South Tacoma. Investigators say the employee interrupted an attempted burglary while responding to an alarm. “(They) broke the door and the window, the glass, and two people go inside, one has a gun,”...
Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County
Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
Ingraham High School shooting victim was a 17-year-old senior
The student fatally shot in a hallway last week at North Seattle's Ingraham High School has been identified as a 17-year-old senior. Little has been shared publicly about Ebenezer Haile since he was shot five times from behind last Tuesday, reportedly following a fight in a bathroom over possession of the gun used in the homicide. A GoFundMe campaign, meanwhile, has raised more than $40,000 to help his family.
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle
Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center. Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering...
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU
RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder following fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 14-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a student inside Ingraham High School last week could be tried as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was officially charged with first-degree murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday. King County prosecutors filed a motion to move the teen's case to adult court.
