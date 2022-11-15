Read full article on original website
Reason Why World Title Eliminator Final Was Moved From Full Gear To Dynamite
The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament were supposed to be at Full Gear, but they were moved and we have some information about why the change happened. It was announced during a media conference call with AEW Owner/President Tony Khan that the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals will not be taking place at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view as scheduled. Instead, the finals will be moved to next week’s AEW Dynamite.
Jim Cornette Reacts To Braun Strowman – “You’re Not That Bright”
Braun Strowman has gotten some heat recently after some critical remarks about some wrestlers, so Jim Cornette has chimed in with his opinion on the topic. Following Braun Strowman’s match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the “Monster of All Monsters” went on social media to brag about the match while also taking some unnecessary shots at other wrestlers.
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE
Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
Huge WarGames Match Was Pitched For 2019 Survivor Series
A massive tri-branded WarGames match was considered for the 2019 Survivor Series when NXT joined Raw and SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. With AEW Dynamite on the horizon in late 2019, WWE took a pre-emptive strike against Tony Khan’s company as they debuted NXT on the USA Network just weeks before Dynamite began on TNT kickstarting the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship Over Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill officially has the AEW TBS Championship back in her hands. At All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship, taking out Nyla Rose. After winning the bout, Cargill is still undefeated in the promotion with a 42-0 record. To close out...
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview
It’s AEW Full Gear 2022 with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against MJF, The Elite make their return to in-ring action and several other huge matches on the show as well. John: Welcome to the TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 preview. It’s a pretty good card, but...
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Has Passed $1 Million Live Gate
Tony Khan has shared some incredible news that AEW has reached an incredible milestone in terms of ticket sales ahead of Full Gear. As the AEW Owner, President & General Manager, Tony Khan has proudly announced that AEW reached an incredible milestone going into the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, New Jersey.
Chris Jericho On Potential WWE-AEW Crossover
Chris Jericho won’t be breaking any more walls or doors down anytime soon. Jericho has heard comments from many fans who still hold onto a big dream concept: an AEW/WWE cross-promotional event. These comments have grown louder since the Forbidden Door event co-promoted by AEW and NJPW. However, Jericho...
Toni Storm Advocates Thunder Rosa Being Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title
Whilst Toni Storm would no doubt be happy to fight for the title, she feels that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s Championship if her injury persists. Toni Storm was originally scheduled to battle Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship at All Out 2022, before Rosa was forced to withdraw due to injury. In place of that match, Storm won a fatal four-way contest which also included Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter and Dr Britt Baker to become interim title holder.
MJF On Signing AEW Contract Extension – “I Most Certainly Haven’t”
On several occasions, MJF has publicly stated that his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) contract will be expiring on January 1, 2024, and intends on creating a “bidding war of 2024” between AEW, WWE and the other bigger wrestling promotions. For the past few months, the contraction situation around...
Tony Khan Explains Why There Are So Many AEW Shows In Northeast
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is consistently in the Northeast of the United States of America, and company owner Tony Khan recently explained why that’s the case. Since AEW was launched back in 2019, the promotion has held a load of their Dynamite and Rampage shows in the Northeast, never straying away from the area for too long. A huge number of programs have been held in places such as New York, New Jersey, Boston and Pittsburgh.
Spoiler On AEW Stars Possibly Returning At Full Gear
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to take place with some familiar faces possibly making their return to the company. It’s AEW Full Gear day as All Elite Wrestling presents their last pay-per-view of 2022 tonight, November 18th, from Newark, New Jersey. House of Black is a group...
Ricky Starks Moves On To AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ricky Stars has clinched a spot in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals. Before the pay-per-view started, All Elite Wrestling held their AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, and during so, Ricky Starks landed a win over Brian Cage, his former Team Taz running mate, to lock himself up a spot in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.
