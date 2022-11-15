Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE
Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
Road Dogg Recalls Drake Wuertz Being Attacked By A Bomb Dog Backstage
Road Dogg kept it real on a recent podcast. On the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg talked about a multitude of topics, and one of them happened to be about Drake Wuertz getting attacked by a bomb dog at NXT live event years ago.
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
AEW Star Reportedly Suspended
Things can change fast in the world of professional wrestling and it was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo had been pulled from an upcoming RGR Lucha Libre show on November 20. Andrade was originally set to face Dralisitico at the RGR Lucha Libre show, but he has been replaced by Rey Fenix.
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
Black Taurus Advances To X-Division Championship Tournament Finals, Faces Trey Miguel At IMPACT Over Drive
Black Taurus has bulled his way into a title shot for the IMPACT X-Division Championship. On the Thursday, November 17, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Black Taurus squared off against PJ Black in the semi-finals of the X-Division Championship Tournament, scoring a victory to advance to the finals where he will wrestle former champion Trey Miguel for the title at IMPACT’s Over Drive pay-per-view.
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
Top WWE Star Says He ‘Will’ Be In WarGames
The WWE main roster debut of WarGames is officially set. The match beyond will appear on the WWE main roster for the first time ever at Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston. The show will feature both a men’s and women’s WarGames match, with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss,...
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
