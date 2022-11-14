ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

austincc.edu

2022 Giving Tree: Sponsor the children of our SAC students

ACC’s Annual Giving Tree program supports Student Advocacy Center students and their families over the holiday season. Faculty and staff are encouraged to sponsor a child by visiting the virtual Giving Tree and selecting a tag by Friday, November 18. The Giving Tree Tags will provide the child’s name,...
austincc.edu

Go Purple on Wednesday, 11/16

Austin Community College invites the community to GO PURPLE on Wednesday, November 16, in celebration of Riverbat Day and in honor of the 12th birthday of our beloved mascot, R.B. the Riverbat. To show support for ACC and to join us in celebration, we’re asking our community to wear purple,...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Meet our new Success Coaches

Austin Community College is launching a new student support service for special populations of students including those impacted by the judicial system and neurodivergent students. The Student Experience & Outcomes (SE&O) Success Coaches will provide specialized employment preparation and skill-building. Their goal is to help bridge the gap between ACC...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Fresh, local produce sold at two ACC Campus Farmers Markets

Get fresh produce grown by Austin Community College District (ACC) students at a bi-weekly Farmers Market. Students and faculty in ACC’s Agricultural Sciences program will be on campus selling local, fresh, chemical-free produce grown at the Elgin Campus’ 17-acre sustainable farm through December 5. Farmers Markets. When: Mondays.
ELGIN, TX
austincc.edu

Learn about Panopto, ACC’s new video hosting & streaming platform

Panopto is Austin Community College’s new video hosting and streaming platform, available across the college beginning in spring 2023. In preparation for its launch, ACC’s Teaching & Learning Excellence Division is adding two special Thursday sessions to the Remote Recess schedule. Remote Recess sessions offer an opportunity to gather online and learn something new in a low-stakes, casual, and fun way.
AUSTIN, TX

