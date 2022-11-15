Read full article on original website
Related
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Taylor Swift tops the list of pre-show American Music Awards winners
Taylor Swift is already leading the way at the 2022 American Music Awards. She claimed three prizes announced during an audio pre-ceremony hosted by Mark Tuan of the K-pop band GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor, and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Check out the complete list of winners here. Swift’s three wins spanned two genres. She was named Favorite Pop Female Artist and Favorite Country Female Artist in addition to claiming Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Interestingly enough, Swift also won Favorite Country Album for the original recording of “Red” nine years ago. Those victories extend Swift’s record to 37...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
Angela Alvarez Talks Best New Artist Win at Latin Grammy Awards: ‘I Had to Wait 80 Years to Get Here’
Latin Grammy best new artist winner Angela Alvarez stopped by the Variety Studio, presented by DIRECTV, to talk about her historic win and shared the mantra and key pieces of advice that led her to the big achievement. In a humble tone, the 95-year-old Cuban singer told Variety that she was honored to be surrounded by artists who appear much more professional than she is — despite the fact that she has been singing and writing songs since the 1930s, albeit in private, never quite imagining what the future had in store. “This is something that happened from day to night,” she said....
Martha Stewart Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: 'He Is So Cute'
Martha Stewart has previously talked about her affection for Pete Davidson, discussing the comedian during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, and now she's revealing a different celebrity she has a crush on. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart casually described the person...
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
Comments / 0