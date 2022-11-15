Latin Grammy best new artist winner Angela Alvarez stopped by the Variety Studio, presented by DIRECTV, to talk about her historic win and shared the mantra and key pieces of advice that led her to the big achievement. In a humble tone, the 95-year-old Cuban singer told Variety that she was honored to be surrounded by artists who appear much more professional than she is — despite the fact that she has been singing and writing songs since the 1930s, albeit in private, never quite imagining what the future had in store. “This is something that happened from day to night,” she said....

