Cannon Valley Veterinary Clinic celebrates 40 years in business

In 1982, when veterinarians Michael Strobel and Mark Werner became partners with the opening of the Cannon Valley Veterinary Clinic, Rice County was one of the top four dairy production counties in the United States.

Today, the number of dairy farms in the county has dwindled to between six to eight.

That change was also reflected in how Strobel and Werner’s veterinary practice gradually shifted from large animals to companion animals, from rural-based to a more urban environment.

While the world has changed markedly in those 40 years, Cannon Valley Veterinary Clinic today has grown into one of the busiest veterinary businesses in the Northfield-area.

The CVV Clinic, 1200 S. Hwy. 3, serves a wide and loyal clientele, said Leah Erickson, a certified vet tech and clinic operations manager. All types of furry, four-legged creatures are treated by a large staff.

“We have 24 full-time employees within the clinic, retail store and pet hotel, and 41 total employees within those aspects of CVVC,” she explained. Erickson and Dr. Kasey Dube, Melissa Cloutier (CVT) and Chloe Mechura (CVT) are the team who manage the clinic.

To show its gratitude to a community of pet lovers, CVVC will hold an Open House this Saturday.

“The Open House is a thank you to our clients for all the years they trusted us with their pets,” said Erickson.

A changing business

To mark the clinic’s 40th anniversary, Strobel sat down for an interview with the Northfield News for a look back, as well as forward, at an ever-evolving business.

“We started doing mainly dairy work,” said Strobel, before becoming one of the first clinics in the area to focus on companion animals. “We saw large animals then, and did a lot of spay and neuter surgeries.”

Strobel said there were three vets in town at the time, who were constantly out of town caring for sick animals or performing surgeries.

Growing up on a farm outside of Mankato, Strobel cared for livestock long before he left for St. Paul to attend veterinary school at the University of Minnesota.

Today, he is CEO and founder of Aurora Pharmaceutical. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of compounding and marketing pharmaceutical sales in the food animal market. Dr. Strobel graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1982 with a doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and later earned a master’s degree in Swine Medicine. Dr. Strobel holds numerous United States and international patents and has published nationally and internationally.

Werner, who grew up in Faribault, is retired but is still an active mentor of the clinic’s doctors.

“We’re proud that we’ve been serving clients here in Northfield for 40 years” said Strobel. “James Herriot [the British veterinary surgeon and author] wasn’t wrong when he talked about the relationship we humans have with our pets. We develop a strong bond.”