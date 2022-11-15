Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Reacts To Braun Strowman – “You’re Not That Bright”
Braun Strowman has gotten some heat recently after some critical remarks about some wrestlers, so Jim Cornette has chimed in with his opinion on the topic. Following Braun Strowman’s match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the “Monster of All Monsters” went on social media to brag about the match while also taking some unnecessary shots at other wrestlers.
Reason Why World Title Eliminator Final Was Moved From Full Gear To Dynamite
The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament were supposed to be at Full Gear, but they were moved and we have some information about why the change happened. It was announced during a media conference call with AEW Owner/President Tony Khan that the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals will not be taking place at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view as scheduled. Instead, the finals will be moved to next week’s AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
Update On Rey Mysterio Being Removed From Smackdown World Cup
Rey Mysterio was originally going to be part of the Smackdown World Cup, but an injury sidelined him from competing in the tournament. The Smackdown World Cup is an eight-man tournament featuring mostly Smackdown wrestlers competing in a tournament to get a title match against the dominant Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE
Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
Tony Khan Explains Why There Are So Many AEW Shows In Northeast
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is consistently in the Northeast of the United States of America, and company owner Tony Khan recently explained why that’s the case. Since AEW was launched back in 2019, the promotion has held a load of their Dynamite and Rampage shows in the Northeast, never straying away from the area for too long. A huge number of programs have been held in places such as New York, New Jersey, Boston and Pittsburgh.
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
AEW Seemingly Remove CM Punk From AEW Fight Forever Cover
PlayStation recently dropped a fresh trailer for All Elite Wrestling’s first video game, AEW Fight Forever. Included in the trailer are game review snippets coming from critics such as IGN and Famistu. During the video, AEW stars’ in-game characters are shown, features MJF, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, as well as others. The trailer also uses real-life footage of AEW talent, such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and Hangman Page. Also, Moxley and Page would speak during the trailer, talking about the career modes and create-a-wrestler abilities in the game.
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
MJF On Signing AEW Contract Extension – “I Most Certainly Haven’t”
On several occasions, MJF has publicly stated that his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) contract will be expiring on January 1, 2024, and intends on creating a “bidding war of 2024” between AEW, WWE and the other bigger wrestling promotions. For the past few months, the contraction situation around...
Spoiler On AEW Stars Possibly Returning At Full Gear
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to take place with some familiar faces possibly making their return to the company. It’s AEW Full Gear day as All Elite Wrestling presents their last pay-per-view of 2022 tonight, November 18th, from Newark, New Jersey. House of Black is a group...
Chris Jericho On Potential WWE-AEW Crossover
Chris Jericho won’t be breaking any more walls or doors down anytime soon. Jericho has heard comments from many fans who still hold onto a big dream concept: an AEW/WWE cross-promotional event. These comments have grown louder since the Forbidden Door event co-promoted by AEW and NJPW. However, Jericho...
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
CM Punk Jokes About All Out Fight
CM Punk has joked about the perception of him following his alleged backstage fight with The Elite back in September at All Out. All Out should have been a joyous night for CM Punk as he recaptured the AEW World Championship in the show’s main event against Jon Moxley in his hometown of Chicago. However, things quickly turned sour after the show.
Tony Khan Says He Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s AEW Status
The owner of AEW, Tony Khan, is once again refusing to talk about CM Punk’s AEW status while also having positive comments about Punk’s contributions to the company. When AEW last held a pay-per-view event, CM Punk walked into the show as a former AEW World Champion that was challenging Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Punk would go on to win that match to become the AEW World Champion for the second time.
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
The John Report: AEW Rampage 11/18/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Ricky Starks facing Lance Archer in the World Title Eliminator tournament while there was a tag team main event. I will be doing a condensed Rampage review this week. Time is a bit of an issue and just a lot of writing of late including more tonight with the live Full Gear review that will be about four hours of content. It would be even more if I did the pre-show too.
Colt Cabana Wrestling In AEW Again Made Things Worse With CM Punk
Colt Cabana appearing on AEW has done as much harm as it has good. Cabana made a surprise appearance on the November 2nd, episode of AEW Dynamite as a challenger for Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title. Although he lost, Cabana’s appearance had a more significant impact backstage than it...
