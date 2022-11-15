ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations

ABC7
 1 day ago

Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.

During the pursuit, 32-year-old Johnny Anchondo broke into a family's home and stole their utility truck. Anchondo also stole a refrigerated van that belonged to John Reynolds, of Anaheim, during the chase.

The Benitez brothers, who run a landscaping business with their father, had their vehicle stolen when Andres Benitez was in the kitchen at the family's Whittier home.

The suspect went inside their house through the back door and grabbed the keys to the truck.

Whitter man details confronting chase suspect, trying to stop theft of his family's work truck

A man detailed the terrifying moment a suspect broke into his family's Whittier home and stole their utility truck as he rampaged through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties during a chase Wednesday.

Both cars were damaged -- with Anchondo behind the wheel -- over the course of the chase.

The community banded together and donated to the Reynolds' and Benitez's GoFundMe pages. The Benitez's family raised more than $100,000 through the GoFundMe, which is no longer accepting donations.

The two families affected by the chase had dinner together, and the Benitez family shared some of their donations with the Reynolds family.

The families are thanking the community for helping them get back on their feet.

Comments / 28

Lori Taylor
2d ago

Such a great outcome at the end so glad people pulled together to help these families ❤️ humanity still exist. Amen

Reply(1)
31
Bruno G
2d ago

Shows lot of theft going on in these times cars being stolen catalytic converters robberies violance everywhere people need to be very cautious in these times keep a very sharp look out of what's going on around you never let the element of surprise take you by surprise be ready at all times.

Reply
8
newsjunkieee
2d ago

I hope they made friends with each other! What a WILD experience to go through! Luckily, no one was hurt. God bless.

Reply(1)
15
