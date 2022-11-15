ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold special meeting Nov. 22

The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Lone Star College-System Office, The Woodlands Board Room located at 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381. The purpose of the meeting...
