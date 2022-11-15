Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

mega

From friend to hero! Jay Leno 's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13.

The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze .

Jay Leno's Garage/youtube

Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix a clogged fuel line when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline across his face and hands.

JAY LENO'S EMPLOYEE REVEALS STAR 'IS GONNA BE FINE' AFTER SUSTAINING INJURIES IN GARAGE FIRE

Seconds later, a spark ignited an explosion and caused Leno to burst into flames.

Jay Leno's Garage/youtube

In a fight or flight moment, his dear friend Dave quickly jumped on top of him to smother flames on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno star's body.

JAY LENO MISSES SCHEDULED APPEARANCE AT LAS VEGAS EVENT AFTER SUFFERING BURNS FROM CAR FIRE

In a statement to Variety after the incident, the television host confirmed, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet .”

As OK! previously reported, Leno's longtime employee George Swift released a similar positive update about his boss' health.

“He’s gonna have a recovery but he’s gonna be fine ,” said Swift, adding how The Fairly OddParents alum is “getting the best care” at the plastic surgery-based burn center where he is expected to be for the next 5-10 days.

mega

“He’s a tough guy . He’s gonna be fine, there’s nothing life-threatening and he’s in great spirits but you know, it’s gonna take a while,” Swift continued.

“It was a steam car that just, steam is made by gas and he got sprayed with some gas and it ignited," he concluded in regard to the cause of Leno's medical emergency. "He called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming.”

The talk show star cancelled all of his scheduled appearances and events for the next two weeks.

Leno spoke to TMZ about his friend Dave that saved his life.