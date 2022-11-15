ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Associated Press

Texas exes Hammer, Hossler off to good start at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic. “It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said. Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn’t stop the low scoring. Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.
The Florida Times-Union

RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013.  Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
Yardbarker

Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin unlikely leaders at RSM Classic

Patrick Rodgers carded a 6-under 64 and Ben Martin had a 65 on Saturday to share the lead at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga. The duo is at 14-under 198 after three rounds, one shot ahead of Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam and Canada's Adam Svensson. Svensson's 62 was the low score of the day while Theegala shot 68 and Putnam 69 on the Seaside Course.
The Associated Press

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women’s golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn’t have gone better. Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale. So much is at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner. Ko has a one-point lead in the race for LPGA Tour player of the year. She would appear to be a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Both are worth a point in her bid to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Co-leader Tyrrell Hatton gets tough crowd on 18th hole after big par save at 2022 DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton was thrilled with his par save on the 18th hole. The crowd at Jumeirah Golf Estates? Not so much. Hatton’s tee shot on the par 5 went into the creek meandering the fairway, so he dropped his ball about 250 yards from the green. He smoked a 3 wood and two-putted for par. This comes a day after making bogey on the closing hole.

