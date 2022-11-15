Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he’s ever made, proving everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the most iconic films in Hollywood, from cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to gory re-takes on history such as Django Unchained, the director has left an imprint in the history of cinema. From all of these great movies he has created though, he chose one that has left fans raising their eyebrows.
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time. After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot after a new battle with Snowstorm and Avocado (who was also eliminated and revealed). And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.
IGN
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
IGN
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
IGN
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
IGN
Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum
Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian and North West Post Adorable Holiday Moment with Ariana Grande Song
The video is currently one of their most popular on TikTok. Kim Kardashian and North West are spreading some Christmas cheer!. The mother daughter duo took to their joint TikTok @kimandnorth to lip sync to Ariana Grande's Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me." The video showcases Kim and North sitting together and mouthing to the second verse of the song. North is taking the lead while Kim sings just a couple of lines before sweetly embracing her in a hug.
IGN
How Wakanda Forever Affects The Future of the MCU | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Wakanda Forever represents a huge investment in future story threads for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore. We go into full spoilers on how Wakanda, Namor, Talokan, and of course, the new Black Panther factor in.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Alien’ Movie In Development, Eyeing Cailee Spaeny
Game over, man. Game over! The Xenomorphs, a ferocious species of extraterrestrials who have been terrifying audiences since 1979’s Alien, are back. Deadline has revealed a new film in Ridley Scott‘s sci-fi horror franchise is finally in the works, and this time, it will likely star up-and-coming actress Cailee Spaeny. There is next-to-no further information regarding the project, with its plot and placement on the Alien timeline still a mystery. Fede Alverez, known for his work on 2016’s instant thriller classic Don’t Breath and 2013’s Evil Dead remake, will direct the picture with Scott Free Productions on board to produce. Reports claim Scott Free and 20th Century Studios have made this project a top priority after being impressed by a pitch from Alverez, and filming will begin in early 2023.
IGN
Escape From New York Reboot Coming From Scream Directors
The team behind Paramount's successful Scream reboot are reportedly targeting another dormant franchise: John Carpenter's Escape From New York. Deadline reports that Radio Silence, which consists of filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villelle. Carpenter will serve as the film's executive producer. No word on the reboot's approach, nor...
IGN
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Official Story Trailer
Learn about the story and get a look at the gorgeous, strange world of Zenozoik in this latest trailer for Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, an upcoming action-adventure game available on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 9, 2023. Explore the wild untamed lands...
IGN
Edengate: The Edge of Life - Official Launch Trailer
Get a look at the unsettling and mysterious launch trailer for interactive adventure game, Edengate: The Edge of Life. Gifted scientist, Mia Lorenson, wakes up in an abandoned hospital unsure of what happened to both herself and the world around her. Explore the deserted city of Edengate as you try to piece together what strange incident left you alone.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
IGN
Mythic Quest Season 3 - Exclusive "You're Gonna Die Here" Clip
We have an exclusive clip from episode 3 of Mythic Quest's third season. In episode 3, titled "Crushing It," David uses exciting news about MQ to make Ian jealous. Poppy, Rachel, and Jo go to brunch. Check out "Crushing It" on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.
IGN
Papetura - Official Nintendo Switch Reveal Date Trailer
Papetura will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in a world made entirely out of paper and get ready to help two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper in this adventure game.
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Official PC Launch Trailer
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer and get ready to join Miles on his adventure. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers
Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...
Comments / 0