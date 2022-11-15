Read full article on original website

Wege Prize 2023 Announces Record 250 Diverse Global Competitors to Create Innovative, Sustainable Solutions
Wege Prize has announced its largest ever roster of highly diverse student competitors from around the world for the 2023 edition of the sustainability and innovation competition. Hailing from 107 leading institutions of higher education everywhere from China to Costa Rica, the competing students stand to emerge as pioneers of real-world approaches combatting “wicked problems” facing the world today, such as hunger, pollution, and waste.
