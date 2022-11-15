Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
3 Keys to Keeping Hope for Bowl Game Alive by Beating Wildcats
Another week means another must win game for the Mountaineers as they say goodbye to Milan Puskar Stadium for the 2022 season. WVU will welcome the number 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats, a team that’s 7-3 overall and has been competitive in conference play all year long, going 5-2 against Big 12 teams. This, of course, makes the Wildcats the favorites against a West Virginia team that, despite coming off an historic win for the program over Oklahoma, has been widely inconsistent throughout the season.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DB Malachi Ruffin Returns Pick of Kansas State QB Will Howard for TD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After a rough start, West Virginia managed to get right back in the game against Kansas State thanks to a big defensive touchdown. Malachi Ruffin picked off Will Howard’s pass and returned it 43 yards. The WVU touchdown made the score 14-13 following the missed extra point, kicker Casey Legg’s first miss of the season.
wvsportsnow.com
How to Watch: Mountaineers to Battle Kansas State in Must-Win Final Home Game
It’s the final home game of the season, it’s Dante Stills’ last stand at Milan Puskar Stadium and it’s a must win. That’s plenty reason for plenty of intrigue heading into West Virginia’s battle with Kansas State today. The Mountaineers are 4-6, but are...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program
As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU WR Kaden Prather Not Dressed Against Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With less than hour until kickoff of West Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season, some major news dropped. One story is that wide receiver Kaden Prather is not dressed and will not play against Kansas State. Prather’s absence garners speculation if it is...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Football’s Loss to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia players Garrett Greene, Sam James and Jasir Cox speak with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU’s loss to Kansas State. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Comments on Officials, Charles Woods After Loss to KSU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was open with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after his team’s loss to Kansas State. Brown talked about his displeasure with the officiating, evaluated his team’s play and gave his thoughts on the departing Charles Woods.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s Win Over Penn
West Virginia defeated Penn 92-58 on Friday night as they prepare to head to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational next week. Let’s take a look at three things to takeaway from the game. Offense Didn’t Lose a Beat. West Virginia’s offense looked great once again, scoring 92...
wvsportsnow.com
Breaking: West Virginia Football Names Garrett Greene Starting QB Against Kansas State
The decision West Virginia fans have been waiting for has finally been made. Garrett Greene will get the start at quarterback today for the Mountaineers, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The sophomore sparked the team to the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 last week. He...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Offense Continues to Shine in Win Over Penn, 92-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense continued to impress in the young season, defeating Penn 92-58 on Friday night. As a team, West Virginia (4-0) shot 55.6% from the field. Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson led the team in scoring against the Quakers (1-4). Stevenson had a game-high of 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Mitchell had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting of his own.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Penn
West Virginia hosts Ivy League’s Penn on Friday night as they prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational next week, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU Plays Ivy League Member for First Time Since 1981. The last time that West Virginia played...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction From WVU’s Win Over Penn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 92-58 win over Penn on Friday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins as well as Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson recapped the win and previewed next week’s Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Live Chat: The Future of West Virginia Football, Basketball
Our Mike Asti talked with fans about the latest news in West Virginia football and basketball. Asti touched on the search for a new athletic director, Neal Brown’s future, responded to some Bob Huggins criticism from someone in the chat and discussed what’s to come the rest of the football season and the basketball season ahead.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 19
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. TCU kicks a game winning field goal as time expires to comeback and beat Baylor, staying undefeated and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Update (11:50 AM) – Update (10:00 AM) – Update...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Ties Jim Calhoun as Third-Winningest Head Coach All-Time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has tied Jim Calhoun as the third-winningest head coach in Division-I basketball history. Huggins received his 920th victory as his Mountaineers defeated Penn 92-58 on Friday night. Huggins ties Calhoun, who is most known for coaching at UConn from 1986-2012....
wvsportsnow.com
Tre Mitchell Finding Old Self After Foot Injury
Today, Nov. 18, marks six weeks since West Virginia forward had surgery on his foot after an injury he sustained during the preseason. Mitchell is just one week into his new start at WVU, but is finding his old self through recovery. “It’s kind of surreal in a way because...
wvsportsnow.com
Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game
The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers OL Tomas Rimac Feels Front Five is Ready for Any QB
Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: West Virginia Basketball Wins Big on Historic Night
On a night Bob Huggins climbed up the coaching all-time wins ladder, West Virginia picked up another win by a big margin, beating Penn 92-58. But on this postgame show, Mike Asti and Ethan Bock explain why Huggins is not satisfied, discuss how different this team is to last year’s and preview some upcoming tests on the schedule.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big
Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
Comments / 0