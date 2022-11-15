Another week means another must win game for the Mountaineers as they say goodbye to Milan Puskar Stadium for the 2022 season. WVU will welcome the number 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats, a team that’s 7-3 overall and has been competitive in conference play all year long, going 5-2 against Big 12 teams. This, of course, makes the Wildcats the favorites against a West Virginia team that, despite coming off an historic win for the program over Oklahoma, has been widely inconsistent throughout the season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO