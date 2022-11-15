Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Fails to Hang with Kansas State, Losing Chance at Bowl Eligibility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – On a day that’s supposed to be a joyous occasion for any program, West Virginia endured anything but joy on this Saturday afternoon. Soon after hearing cornerback Charles Woods would be entering the transfer portal and Kaden Prather’s absence could mean he is leaving too, the Mountaineers took the field with quarterback Garrett Greene making his first career college start. The minimal crowd were instantly quieted by Kansas State. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn capped off KSU’s opening possession with an easy outside sweep into the end zone. It was then Greene’s first time out as a starter, but that fanfare calmed after one of his passes was picked off and ran back for a 37-yard return and a defensive touchdown by Kansas State.
3 Keys to Keeping Hope for Bowl Game Alive by Beating Wildcats
Another week means another must win game for the Mountaineers as they say goodbye to Milan Puskar Stadium for the 2022 season. WVU will welcome the number 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats, a team that’s 7-3 overall and has been competitive in conference play all year long, going 5-2 against Big 12 teams. This, of course, makes the Wildcats the favorites against a West Virginia team that, despite coming off an historic win for the program over Oklahoma, has been widely inconsistent throughout the season.
How to Watch: Mountaineers to Battle Kansas State in Must-Win Final Home Game
It’s the final home game of the season, it’s Dante Stills’ last stand at Milan Puskar Stadium and it’s a must win. That’s plenty reason for plenty of intrigue heading into West Virginia’s battle with Kansas State today. The Mountaineers are 4-6, but are...
Breaking: West Virginia Football Names Garrett Greene Starting QB Against Kansas State
The decision West Virginia fans have been waiting for has finally been made. Garrett Greene will get the start at quarterback today for the Mountaineers, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The sophomore sparked the team to the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 last week. He...
WVU HC Neal Brown Fires ‘He Shut it Down’ Shot at Departing CB Charles Woods
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – While recapping West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State, WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the news that cornerback Charles Woods will be leaving the program with a clear message to his departing player. “I heard he put something out on social media. I try to...
Neal Brown Should Not Be Allowed to Finish The Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – There are a lot of reasons to allow Neal Brown to continue to finish the season; his ludicrous contract buyout, there’s only one game left, it’s too late to fix the mess, etc. But ultimately, if I were West Virginia University Gordon Gee, Neal Brown would be fired directly after this embarrassing, humiliating loss to Kansas State today.
WVU WR Kaden Prather Not Dressed Against Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With less than hour until kickoff of West Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season, some major news dropped. One story is that wide receiver Kaden Prather is not dressed and will not play against Kansas State. Prather’s absence garners speculation if it is...
WVU HC Neal Brown Clears Up Speculation Concerning WR Kaden Prather’s Absence
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There were two stories that hit the news right before the Mountaineers were about to take the field against Kansas State. Cornerback Charles Woods deciding to leave the program was cut and dry, but wide receiver Kaden Prather not dressing for the game left people to wonder what caused his late scratch from the lineup.
Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game
The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
WVU Postgame Show: West Virginia Basketball Wins Big on Historic Night
On a night Bob Huggins climbed up the coaching all-time wins ladder, West Virginia picked up another win by a big margin, beating Penn 92-58. But on this postgame show, Mike Asti and Ethan Bock explain why Huggins is not satisfied, discuss how different this team is to last year’s and preview some upcoming tests on the schedule.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 19
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. TCU kicks a game winning field goal as time expires to comeback and beat Baylor, staying undefeated and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Update (11:50 AM) – Update (10:00 AM) – Update...
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
WVU Women’s Soccer Suffers NCAA Tournament Loss to PSU
Penn State women’s soccer defeated West Virginia 4-0 in the NCAA playoffs on a snowy Friday night. It was a rematch from a 2-0 Penn State victory towards the start of the season. In this one, Penn State pulled away in the second half, scoring three of their four goals in the half.
Tre Mitchell Finding Old Self After Foot Injury
Today, Nov. 18, marks six weeks since West Virginia forward had surgery on his foot after an injury he sustained during the preseason. Mitchell is just one week into his new start at WVU, but is finding his old self through recovery. “It’s kind of surreal in a way because...
Bob Huggins Ties Jim Calhoun as Third-Winningest Head Coach All-Time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has tied Jim Calhoun as the third-winningest head coach in Division-I basketball history. Huggins received his 920th victory as his Mountaineers defeated Penn 92-58 on Friday night. Huggins ties Calhoun, who is most known for coaching at UConn from 1986-2012....
West Virginia Transfer G Jose Perez Enrolls for Spring Semester
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Thursday morning that Manhattan transfer G Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined by the NCAA at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for...
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
Mountaineers OL Tomas Rimac Feels Front Five is Ready for Any QB
Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.
