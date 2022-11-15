It is the passing of the torch when it comes to handling a 20-year Christmastime event at the Washington County Jail. The announcement came on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with Get Real Ministries. Joining Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble on Friday was Terry Miller with Warriors for Christ Church and Love Shack. Terry, his wife Tina and many others, for the past 20 years, have spent Christmas Eve morning at the Washington County Jail providing pizza and soda pop to the inmates along with some fellowship and prayers.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO