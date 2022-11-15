Read full article on original website
Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater
Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
Bruins vs. Stillwater in 6A-II Playoffs
Bartlesville High football is traveling on the road to the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the undefeated 10-0 Stillwater High Pioneers in the 6A-II quarterfinals. Stillwater beat the Bruins 55-7 during their regular season matchup on Oct. 13, also at Pioneer Stadium. The rematch provides the Bruins with an interesting challenge, playing a team for the second time this season.
Lady Bulldogger Basketball Preview
The Dewey Lady Bulldoggers basketball squad is gearing up for the start of another season. They’re coming off a tough season that saw them only winning 11 of their 26 contests, and losing in regionals to Pryor 39-24. Lady Bulldogger head coach Michael Sanders talks about his younger group...
Drug Forum in Bartlesville Tonight (November 18)
Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. A panel of experts on the drug and the...
Buy-Back Event November 18 at Bartlesville Recycle Center
Today, from noon to 3 pm, you can make a little cash to off-set the higher prices of next week's Thanksgiving dinner by bringing your aluminum cans and plastic bottles to the Bartlesville Recycle Center at 908 East Elm Avenue. Replynsh, who operates the recycle center on behalf of the...
Get Real Ministries to Takeover the Christmas Feed at the Washington Co. Jail
It is the passing of the torch when it comes to handling a 20-year Christmastime event at the Washington County Jail. The announcement came on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with Get Real Ministries. Joining Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble on Friday was Terry Miller with Warriors for Christ Church and Love Shack. Terry, his wife Tina and many others, for the past 20 years, have spent Christmas Eve morning at the Washington County Jail providing pizza and soda pop to the inmates along with some fellowship and prayers.
