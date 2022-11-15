Witney Carson is having a baby! The Dancing With the Stars pro, 29, made the surprise announcement during the November 14 episode of the wildly popular ABC show. “I am so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby #2,” she said during the live announcement, as both judges and audience cheered. “I’m so blessed. This just felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great!” Witney sweetly touched her stomach as she excitedly revealed the news on live TV. You can see a video clip of the joyous announcement HERE.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO