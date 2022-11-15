ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Witney Carson Pregnant: ‘DWTS’ Pro Reveals Surprise Baby News On Live TV

Witney Carson is having a baby! The Dancing With the Stars pro, 29, made the surprise announcement during the November 14 episode of the wildly popular ABC show. “I am so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby #2,” she said during the live announcement, as both judges and audience cheered. “I’m so blessed. This just felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great!” Witney sweetly touched her stomach as she excitedly revealed the news on live TV. You can see a video clip of the joyous announcement HERE.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
talentrecap.com

Len Goodman Announces Departure from ‘DWTS’ After Nearly 30 Seasons as a Judge

In a wild turn of events, Witney Carson wasn’t the only longtime Dancing With the Stars cast member that had announcement tonight. After more than 30 seasons judging the show, Len Goodman has officially announced his departure. Len Goodman Announces Exit from DWTS on Live TV. Following the first...
People

Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'

"Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," the pro dancer wrote in an Instagram post Monday Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker.  The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green.  "Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about...
talentrecap.com

Randy Jackson Explains Why He Walks with a Cane, Says He’s ‘On the Mend’

Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson recently opened up about his health, explaining that he underwent back surgery in recent years. Earlier this year, fans noticed that he was walking with a cane at Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Randy Jackson Talks Back Surgery, Walking with a...

