Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
‘They will help’: Local food banks see increase in families as holidays near
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving. “I mean by the time I pay my bills, get things I need for the house, get food for my animals, plus a few groceries, 61 cents is what I have left,” Teresa Cole said. Officials...
WBKO
Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday morning in Burkesville, Kentucky, community members gathered together to give back, after the inspiration of one generous and anonymous Cumberland County donor. Once the $1,000 donation was made to 107.9 FM River County radio, community members followed suit. Southern Kentucky Distillery started the trend by...
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians honored by Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland
The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.
z93country.com
Monticello Elementary Students Learn about Veterans through Outstanding Program
Third, Fourth, and Fifth grades got to see an excellent Veteran’s Day Program held at Monticello Elementary on Veteran’s Day. Thanks to several student and adult speakers, plus the Waynetonian Choir for an inspiring event. Monticello Elementary Students (l-r) Jase Sexton, Selmina Leonard, Ryker Parmley, Tucker Bertram, Ethan...
z93country.com
Tennessee Couple Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov 16) MPD Officer Brandon Bertram responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Monticello after store security personnel observed individuals place one shopping cart with merchandise near an exit while leaving the store without paying for merchandise in a second cart.
WTVQ
Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
z93country.com
Three New Firemen
Congratulations to our three newest volunteer firefighters that have completed the probationary period. Byron Gregory, Tim Winchester and Andrew Winchester have been serving the citizens of Monticello and Wayne County for the past year. They are all dedicated to the fire service and to our community.
lakercountry.com
South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning
South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
z93country.com
Albany Man who Was Going to Distribute Meth in Wayne County has been Sentence
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019 a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by law enforcement, where around 1 pound...
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
z93country.com
Middle School and Monticello Elementary to host Parent Teacher Conferences
The Wayne County Middle School Parent Teacher Conference will be Thursday, November 17th from 4:00-7:00. Families can visit classroom teachers to learn about their students’ progress. A meal will be provided in the cafeteria, as well as, an informational meeting hosted by Gear Up and 21st Century. Your student...
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Four Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Thomas Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sarah Simpson of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
Comments / 0