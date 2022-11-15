The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO