Wayne County, KY

lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians honored by Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland

The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Monticello Elementary Students Learn about Veterans through Outstanding Program

Third, Fourth, and Fifth grades got to see an excellent Veteran’s Day Program held at Monticello Elementary on Veteran’s Day. Thanks to several student and adult speakers, plus the Waynetonian Choir for an inspiring event. Monticello Elementary Students (l-r) Jase Sexton, Selmina Leonard, Ryker Parmley, Tucker Bertram, Ethan...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Tennessee Couple Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart

According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov 16) MPD Officer Brandon Bertram responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Monticello after store security personnel observed individuals place one shopping cart with merchandise near an exit while leaving the store without paying for merchandise in a second cart.
MONTICELLO, KY
WTVQ

Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Three New Firemen

Congratulations to our three newest volunteer firefighters that have completed the probationary period. Byron Gregory, Tim Winchester and Andrew Winchester have been serving the citizens of Monticello and Wayne County for the past year. They are all dedicated to the fire service and to our community.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning

South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
JABEZ, KY
z93country.com

Middle School and Monticello Elementary to host Parent Teacher Conferences

The Wayne County Middle School Parent Teacher Conference will be Thursday, November 17th from 4:00-7:00. Families can visit classroom teachers to learn about their students’ progress. A meal will be provided in the cafeteria, as well as, an informational meeting hosted by Gear Up and 21st Century. Your student...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Four Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Thomas Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sarah Simpson of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
lakercountry.com

KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County

Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

