Let’s kick off the season! Come join us at the opening Reception of the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 26th - 1:00 to 3:00 - Cushing Community Center - Rte. 6, Marion. Along with viewing all the creative holiday trees, there will be an artisan sale, music and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for the trees and for donated holiday baskets. Proceeds of the raffles will support the Cushing Community Center Parks Project and raffle winners will be announced on December 8th at 12 noon. The trees will be on display until December 8th.

MARION, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO