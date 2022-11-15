ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Douglas Mendes, 71

Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
WAREHAM, MA
Beatrice Anna Marie (Zinselmeier) Escalante, 75

Beatrice Anna Marie (Zinselmeier) Escalante, 75, of New Bedford, formerly of Mattapoisett, died Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Kayser) Zinselmeier, she lived in Mattapoisett and New Bedford for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Lori Westgate, 63

Lori Jean Westgate, 63, of Rochester, formerly of Wareham, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 16, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Abiel E. and Christine F. (Leavestrom) Westgate. She was born in Wareham and lived there most of her...
WAREHAM, MA
Paul Griffin, 79

WAREHAM – Paul T. Griffin, 79, of Wareham died, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Jeanne M. (Morrissey) Griffin. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Jane (Logue) Griffin. Paul...
WAREHAM, MA
Bertrand Jones, 80

WAREHAM – Bertrand C. “Bert” Jones, Jr., 80, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham unexpectedly. Born in Dighton, he was the son of the late Bertrand C. and Mary M. (McCarthy) Jones. Bert was a longtime resident of Bourne and was a firefighter...
WAREHAM, MA
Daniel J. Alden, 71

Daniel J. Alden, 71, of Raynham/Wareham died on October 21, 2022 peacefully with his adored daughters by his side. Born in Taunton, raised in Raynham, Daniel was the son of the late Jon J. Alden and Eileen M. Alden and brother of the late John J. Alden Jr., Ann-Louise Alden, and Priscilla J. Alden. He is survived by his brother Timothy F. Alden, his loving daughters, Rebecca E. Alden and Megan S. Alden, their siblings; Farrah M. Galvin and Thomas F. Galvin IV, and two beloved grandchildren Violet A. Alden Liddell and Michael Alden Pitre.
RAYNHAM, MA
Rosebrook Place welcomes Southcoast Dental

Local officials, the A.D. Makepeace Company, and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new full-service dental practice at Rosebrook Place Thursday, 11.17. Southcoast Dental, office of Dr. James Kiehl, brings state-of-the-art dental care to Wareham. “At Southcoast Dental, same-day dental procedures that once...
WAREHAM, MA
Richard Zopatti, 59

Richard Charles Zopatti, Jr., 59, of Wareham, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 unexpectedly at home. He was the husband of Karen L. (Bergeron) Zopatti. Born in Boston, he was the son of Alice (Boudreau) Zopatti of Upton and the late Richard “Dick” Zopatti. Raised in Walpole, Rich played...
WAREHAM, MA
Wareham Police Association presents check to Cops For Kids with Cancer

The Wareham Police Association presented a check for $5,000 to Cops For Kids with Cancer for the cause. Wareham Police Association President Calib LaRue and Vice President Lorenzo granted the check to Board of Director member, Tom Reed on Nov. 16. The proceeds for the donation were made during the...
WAREHAM, MA
Budding reporters buzz about their first assignment

“I really liked hearing the water splash when they played “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” said third grader Peyton Pease. Pease, along with 180 other students attended The Cape Symphony at Barnstable High School Performing Arts Center for their first assignment of the new school newspaper for Wareham Elementary on Nov.15.
WAREHAM, MA
Fire guts Main Street home

This is an ongoing story. It will be updated when more details are available. A fire gutted the house on 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Wareham, Onset and Marion fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene of the fire, which severely damaged the roof and back portion of the house.
WAREHAM, MA
Student Council donates over 2,000 canned goods

“I like helping people, we all like helping people. Even if I don’t really like someone, if they are sad or mad I want to comfort them,” said Student Council member Kylan Ormsbee. Ormsbee has been a student council member of the Wareham Middle School for 2 years...
WAREHAM, MA
Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion

MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
MARION, MA
Festival of Trees

Let’s kick off the season! Come join us at the opening Reception of the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 26th - 1:00 to 3:00 - Cushing Community Center - Rte. 6, Marion. Along with viewing all the creative holiday trees, there will be an artisan sale, music and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for the trees and for donated holiday baskets. Proceeds of the raffles will support the Cushing Community Center Parks Project and raffle winners will be announced on December 8th at 12 noon. The trees will be on display until December 8th.
MARION, MA

