Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Douglas Mendes, 71
Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
theweektoday.com
Beatrice Anna Marie (Zinselmeier) Escalante, 75
Beatrice Anna Marie (Zinselmeier) Escalante, 75, of New Bedford, formerly of Mattapoisett, died Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Kayser) Zinselmeier, she lived in Mattapoisett and New Bedford for...
theweektoday.com
Lori Westgate, 63
Lori Jean Westgate, 63, of Rochester, formerly of Wareham, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 16, 2022, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Abiel E. and Christine F. (Leavestrom) Westgate. She was born in Wareham and lived there most of her...
theweektoday.com
Paul Griffin, 79
WAREHAM – Paul T. Griffin, 79, of Wareham died, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Jeanne M. (Morrissey) Griffin. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Jane (Logue) Griffin. Paul...
theweektoday.com
Bertrand Jones, 80
WAREHAM – Bertrand C. “Bert” Jones, Jr., 80, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham unexpectedly. Born in Dighton, he was the son of the late Bertrand C. and Mary M. (McCarthy) Jones. Bert was a longtime resident of Bourne and was a firefighter...
theweektoday.com
Daniel J. Alden, 71
Daniel J. Alden, 71, of Raynham/Wareham died on October 21, 2022 peacefully with his adored daughters by his side. Born in Taunton, raised in Raynham, Daniel was the son of the late Jon J. Alden and Eileen M. Alden and brother of the late John J. Alden Jr., Ann-Louise Alden, and Priscilla J. Alden. He is survived by his brother Timothy F. Alden, his loving daughters, Rebecca E. Alden and Megan S. Alden, their siblings; Farrah M. Galvin and Thomas F. Galvin IV, and two beloved grandchildren Violet A. Alden Liddell and Michael Alden Pitre.
theweektoday.com
Rosebrook Place welcomes Southcoast Dental
Local officials, the A.D. Makepeace Company, and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new full-service dental practice at Rosebrook Place Thursday, 11.17. Southcoast Dental, office of Dr. James Kiehl, brings state-of-the-art dental care to Wareham. “At Southcoast Dental, same-day dental procedures that once...
theweektoday.com
Richard Zopatti, 59
Richard Charles Zopatti, Jr., 59, of Wareham, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 unexpectedly at home. He was the husband of Karen L. (Bergeron) Zopatti. Born in Boston, he was the son of Alice (Boudreau) Zopatti of Upton and the late Richard “Dick” Zopatti. Raised in Walpole, Rich played...
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association presents check to Cops For Kids with Cancer
The Wareham Police Association presented a check for $5,000 to Cops For Kids with Cancer for the cause. Wareham Police Association President Calib LaRue and Vice President Lorenzo granted the check to Board of Director member, Tom Reed on Nov. 16. The proceeds for the donation were made during the...
theweektoday.com
'You can dance in the library': Marc Berger brings the wild west to Wareham
A bottle of wine, a suitcase and an umbrella are the only friends that singer songwriter Marc Berger needs. The Wareham Public library was anything but quiet on the night of Nov. 18. Berger’s song “A Bottle of Wine, A Suitcase and an Umbrella” depicts the loneliness of freedom that...
theweektoday.com
Budding reporters buzz about their first assignment
“I really liked hearing the water splash when they played “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” said third grader Peyton Pease. Pease, along with 180 other students attended The Cape Symphony at Barnstable High School Performing Arts Center for their first assignment of the new school newspaper for Wareham Elementary on Nov.15.
theweektoday.com
Fire guts Main Street home
This is an ongoing story. It will be updated when more details are available. A fire gutted the house on 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Wareham, Onset and Marion fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene of the fire, which severely damaged the roof and back portion of the house.
theweektoday.com
Student Council donates over 2,000 canned goods
“I like helping people, we all like helping people. Even if I don’t really like someone, if they are sad or mad I want to comfort them,” said Student Council member Kylan Ormsbee. Ormsbee has been a student council member of the Wareham Middle School for 2 years...
theweektoday.com
Lockheed Martin closes its doors in Marion
MARION — The Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, which was originally founded in 1940 as Francis Associates, has finally closed its doors after 82 years, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We have transferred all production work from the Marion facility to other locations,” said Lockheed Martin Spokesperson...
theweektoday.com
Old Colony football ends championship run, ‘left it all on the field’
SANDWICH — A state championship run for the Old Colony Varsity Football team ended in a 35-12 loss during a semi-final game in Sandwich against Hull High School on Friday, Nov. 18. Hull will go on to face KIPP Academy at Gillette Stadium in the Div. 8 Championship. Going...
theweektoday.com
Festival of Trees
Let’s kick off the season! Come join us at the opening Reception of the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 26th - 1:00 to 3:00 - Cushing Community Center - Rte. 6, Marion. Along with viewing all the creative holiday trees, there will be an artisan sale, music and refreshments. Raffle tickets will be sold for the trees and for donated holiday baskets. Proceeds of the raffles will support the Cushing Community Center Parks Project and raffle winners will be announced on December 8th at 12 noon. The trees will be on display until December 8th.
Comments / 0