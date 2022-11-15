Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Aldi announces new ‘Aldi Originals’ fashion range
One of the UK’s leading supermarkets, ALDI, has announced a limited-edition Aldi Originals fashion line, resulting in almost 50,000 people reacting on social media. This sportswear-inspired collection is not the first time the discounted supermarket tried its hand at fashion, with previous ‘Aldimania’ ranges selling out in just hours.
theindustry.fashion
Early Christmas shopping helps UK retail sales rebound in October
UK retailers saw a slight recovery in sales last month in the run up to Christmas but they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 0.6% in October, following a 1.5% drop in September, which had been affected by closures linked to the Queen’s funeral.
"I'm Sick Of Giving People Things They Don't Want": 10 Ways To Have A More Sustainable, Less Wasteful Holiday Season
Aren't we all sick of giving each other body lotion and Dollar Store stocking stuffers?
theindustry.fashion
Major department stores among the biggest beneficiaries of new business rates regime
Iconic British department stores like Harrods and Selfridges will see their business rates bills slashed by up to half as a result of the Treasury's new package of support revealed in yesterday's Autumn Statement. As part of the new budget, the Treasury announced a shake-up to business rates which will...
theindustry.fashion
Retail reacts to Autumn 2022 Budget: "Businesses now will be able to sensibly plan ahead"
Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch in-store revenue boosts mixed Q3 results
Farfetch has released its financial results for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, revealing a £3.4 million ($4.1 million) loss in adjusted EBITDA. Revenue was up 1.9% to £497.7 million ($593.4 million), driven by a 1.6% increase in digital platform revenue and 39.7% rise in in-store revenue, offset by a 2.1% drop in brand platform revenue.
theindustry.fashion
Retail reacts to October 2022 ONS data: "retailers will need a renewed focus”
UK retailers saw a slight recovery in sales last month in the run up to Christmas but they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from The Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS said retail sales volumes increased by 0.6% in October, following a 1.5% drop in September,...
theindustry.fashion
Gap Inc. sees 3% rise in net sales in Q3
Gap Inc. has released its results for the third quarter ending 29 October 2022, revealing a 2% rise in net sales to £3.39 billion ($4.04 billion), compared to the same period in the previous year. Gap Inc.'s Q3 results show a margin of increased sales across its portfolio of...
theindustry.fashion
TFG among those considering a bid for Joules
TFG London, parent of Whistles and Hobbs, is reported to be among those considering a bid for fashion and lifestyle brand Joules which was placed into administration on 16 November. According to Sky News, TFG London, which is part of South African retail empire The Foschini Group, had been in...
theindustry.fashion
Boden, UGG, Footasylum and BrandAlley partner with Clearpay
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service Clearpay has announced a series of partnerships with fashion and lifestyle businesses including BrandAlley, Boden and UGG - allowing them to offer online customers more choice in payment methods. Streetwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum has also confirmed it will incorporate Clearpay’s omnichannel service to...
