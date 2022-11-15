Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Aldi announces new ‘Aldi Originals’ fashion range
One of the UK’s leading supermarkets, ALDI, has announced a limited-edition Aldi Originals fashion line, resulting in almost 50,000 people reacting on social media. This sportswear-inspired collection is not the first time the discounted supermarket tried its hand at fashion, with previous ‘Aldimania’ ranges selling out in just hours.
theindustry.fashion
TFG among those considering a bid for Joules
TFG London, parent of Whistles and Hobbs, is reported to be among those considering a bid for fashion and lifestyle brand Joules which was placed into administration on 16 November. According to Sky News, TFG London, which is part of South African retail empire The Foschini Group, had been in...
theindustry.fashion
Tiffany & Co commits to Science Based Climate Targets
Tiffany & Co has accelerated its plans to combat climate change with a pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) and supply chain (Scope 3) by 2040, 10 years earlier than what is called for in the Paris Climate Agreement. The...
theindustry.fashion
Covent Garden celebrates new openings with Christmas festivities
London's Covent Garden has revealed a number of new brands that will launch on the estate for Christmas 2022. Brands launching for the festive season include Tudor Watches, Parfums de Marly, Stereo, Missoma, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Dolce&Gabbana, Lounge Underwear, Cambridge Satchel Co, L’Or Coffee and Tanqueray, with all launching new stores, retail pop-ups or Piazza activations through November and December, as part of Covent Garden’s wide-ranging festive shopping and dining experiences.
theindustry.fashion
Boden, UGG, Footasylum and BrandAlley partner with Clearpay
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service Clearpay has announced a series of partnerships with fashion and lifestyle businesses including BrandAlley, Boden and UGG - allowing them to offer online customers more choice in payment methods. Streetwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum has also confirmed it will incorporate Clearpay’s omnichannel service to...
theindustry.fashion
WhatsApp now allowing users to message UK businesses directly
WhatsApp users in the UK can now search the app for businesses and chat with them about their services, parent company Meta has announced. The update will allow users to search for a business by name with the app rather than having to find a phone number elsewhere. The company said the feature, which is being rolled out in a select few countries, is part of plans to enable users to do more things from within the app.
theindustry.fashion
Reiss collaborates with Good American, championing body diversity
British retailer Reiss has joined forces with Good American, the solution-led denim brand founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede. Staying true to it Good American's size-inclusive ethos, Reiss’ curated selection will offer a wide selection of fits and styles ranging from 6 to 16. The carefully selected edit, designed ‘for women by women’, embodies Reiss’ philosophy, perfectly complementing the brand’s elevated everyday style and slotting into customers’ Reiss wardrobes.
Comments / 0