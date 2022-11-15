Read full article on original website
Watch the first-ever video of an octopus changing colors while dreaming
If you’ve ever watched a cat or a dog sleeping, you could tell if it was dreaming. But did you know you can tell while an octopus is dreaming, too? In fact, you can probably even guess approximately what it’s dreaming about. Professor David Scheel witnessed a remarkable...
Skittles Sends Clear Message To Concertgoers Who Throw Candy At Harry Styles
The “As It Was” singer got hit in the face with candy during a Los Angeles show on Monday.
Photographer creates a global tribe of women using artificial intelligence from his armchair in North Yorkshire
As artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to develop, so too does the ability to create realistic images with the help of AI. I have been spending some time testing out how good this new technology really is, trying to figure out who has the creative control, how I feel about being removed from the process, and how as a photographer, I can take advantage of this new tech while sitting in my living room in the middle of North Yorkshire.
The CosmoCap is another camera body cap that lets you embed an Apple AirTag tracker
The popularity of Apple AirTag always seems to be on the increase. With the amount of theft going on, particularly around photographers, it’s not much of a surprise that more and more photographers are taking to AirTag and similar tracking devices to ensure they know where their gear is at all times. The problem comes, though, when you’ve got an AirTag in your bag and thieves part out the gear while dumping the bag. Tracking takes you to an empty bag.
