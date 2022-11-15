Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.

