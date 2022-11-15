Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
spacecityweather.com
Clouds increase again today, heralding a dreary Saturday for Houston
An abnormally cool stretch of mid-November weather continues. We’ve already had more sub-60 degree days this week than all of last November and December combined. Of course, given how warm last year was, that isn’t saying much. But still. We have at least a few more days of sub-60 weather before things change somewhat.
cw39.com
Wet Monday with some severe storms | Where the strongest storms will form
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Truck Flies Off Houston Freeway Crashes Into Apartment Complex
A horrific accident ended up with a car flying off a Houston freeway early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident in Southeast Houston near the Gulf freeway. When firefighters arrived they were quickly faced with a serious issue. A truck traveling on the nearby freeway somehow landed inside...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
fox26houston.com
Firefighters investigating apartment fire in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Friday night after battling heavy flames at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln, where Ponderosa, Little York, and Klein Fire responded to reports of an apartment on fire.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
92-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of 1500 Yale on 15th Street at around 1:05 p.m. According to the officials, a white Dodge van and a Honda CRV were involved in the collision.
fox26houston.com
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Comments / 0