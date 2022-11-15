Read full article on original website
Mass Shooting at Colorado Nightclub Leaves 5 dead and 18 injuredTruflix NetworkColorado Springs, CO
At least five people were killed and 18 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.Zoran BogdanovicColorado Springs, CO
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Huge PotentialColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Friday Is the Grand Opening of "Skate in the Park" With Giveaways and Music (November 18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
1037theriver.com
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
KKTV
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
springsmag.com
Banning Lewis Ranch Events Bring Community Together
When defense-contracting work brought Cessna Kleinmoedig’s family from Amsterdam to Colorado Springs earlier this year, they were drawn to Banning Lewis Ranch for many reasons: new homes in a growing community, a good district with neighborhood schools, backyards, cul-de-sacs, pools, community centers and activities that would help them get connected in their new home.
springsmag.com
6 Ways to Make Your Holidays Fun Downtown
Maybe it’s our Miracle on 34th Street fantasies with bustling sidewalks and layer upon layer of twinkly lights. Or an It’s a Wonderful Life ethos where small business owners welcome you into their stores and serve refreshments. Whatever the exact reason, there’s just something special about downtown during the holidays — and so many ways to celebrate the season. Here are a few of our favorite ways to make your holidays fun in downtown Colorado Springs.
Stranger gives Colorado woman unexpected gift
David Awamleh never quite unpacked from one of his numerous moves, but it's a good thing he finally did. He had moved out of a rental home in Bellingham, Washington in 2005, with movers packing up his belongings, which sat in storage for 17 years.He finally decided to unpack all those boxes, furniture and mementos this past September. And in the stockpile of belongings, he found an old suitcase that movers had packed and it felt oddly heavy."I never looked at it," said Awamleh, who now lives in central California. 'I thought it might have my old baseball cards in...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20
COLORADO, USA — The holiday season begins across Colorado this weekend. Lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Castle Rock, Loveland, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, plus Gaylord Rockies brings back a popular ice exhibition for the first time since 2019. Christmas-rock legends Tran-Siberian Orchestra and a cappella icons Pentatonix...
Westword
El Pollo Loco Makes Its Colorado Comeback
First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has opened in Colorado. El Pollo Loco has had a presence in Denver before: It operated a location at 1401 South Federal Boulevard before that outpost shut down in 2011; the space is now home to Pho 95.
Outlets of Castle Rock offer Black Friday deals
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The snow has started to fall, and just in time as the Outlets at Castle Rock will soon be hosting Black Friday sales. Outlets at Castle Rock will open at 6 a.m. and the Outlets at Silverthorne will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Stores will have secret deals including; Spyder, Nike, […]
Workers At This Northern Colorado Starbucks Are Going On Strike Today – Here’s Why
You might experience some disruption while you're picking up your coffee this morning, depending on where you like to go to get it. Workers at multiple Starbucks locations around Colorado - including those at one Starbucks location in Northern Colorado - are set to go on strike Thursday (Nov. 17)
Starbucks workers plan strikes at 100 US stores, 4 in Colorado
DENVER — Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal issued an apology to families and staff Friday morning regarding his decision not to delay start times despite inclement weather. Many other districts in the area had two-hour delays or closed entirely on Friday, citing the cold weather...
Should horseback riders 'scoop the poop'? The answer is obvious
Perhaps one of the most mentally stimulating exercises around, trail running forces the athlete to pay attention to where they're stepping. Terrain constantly changes, with loose rocks and other hazards sneaking their way into a runner's path at a moment's notice, capable of resulting in catastrophe if reaction times aren't quick enough.
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
KKTV
WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
