Summit Carbon Solutions reached another major project milestone as the company has now secured easement agreements for more than 50% of the proposed pipeline route in South Dakota. Partnering with 400 landowners across South Dakota to sign 650 easement agreements, the company continues to make significant progress in advancing its carbon capture, transportation, and storage project and the $4.5 billion investment remains on track to begin construction next year and move into operations in 2024.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO