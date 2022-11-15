Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Summit Carbon Solutions partners with South Dakota landowners to achieve major carbon capture pipeline project milestone
Summit Carbon Solutions reached another major project milestone as the company has now secured easement agreements for more than 50% of the proposed pipeline route in South Dakota. Partnering with 400 landowners across South Dakota to sign 650 easement agreements, the company continues to make significant progress in advancing its carbon capture, transportation, and storage project and the $4.5 billion investment remains on track to begin construction next year and move into operations in 2024.
6-Peat! Sioux Falls Christian Wins Class A Volleyball Again
SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota high school volleyball’s greatest dynasty continues. Sioux Falls Christian captured its sixth straight championship and 11th in 13 years Saturday by defeating Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 in the title match of the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Virtual History Talks presentation tonight to feature Plains Political Tradition
For November, the South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” speaker series features historians Sean Flynn and Paul Higbee. The duo are contributors to the new book, “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, volume 4,” edited by Jon K. Lauck and Paula M. Nelson.
McLaughlin man sentenced to life in prison for First Degree Murder
A federal judge has handed out the punishment for a 44 year old man from McLaughlin convicted of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death. Casey Lynn Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on both charges, ordered to...
