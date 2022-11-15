Read full article on original website
Alabama Supreme Court reverses dismissal of campus free speech lawsuit
The Alabama Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday to allow a campus free speech lawsuit to proceed despite a circuit court’s dismissal of the case. Young Americans for Liberty and University of Alabama in Huntsville student Joshua Greer filed a lawsuit in July 2021 against UAH and the UA system to challenge a campus policy that requires students to request a permit in advance for many free speech events and restricts most events to certain areas.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaign together for 1st time
Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in...
Rewinding Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 3 of the 2022 HS football playoffs
Round 3 of the 2022 high school football playoffs concludes tonight. The Alabama Independent School Association crowned its champions Thursday in Montgomery. Tonight we find out the 7A finalists and the 1A-6A semifinalists in the AHSAA. One team, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, punched its ticket to the semifinals Thursday night.
Georgia robbery suspect critically injured after authorities say he fired on Alabama police during chase
A man wanted for a robbery out of Georgia sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation with police in Alabama Thursday. Demopolis police at 10:35 a.m. tried to stop the vehicle that the wanted man was driving. The suspect, whose name has not been released, refused to a stop and a chase ensued, said Chief Rex Flowers.
See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week
Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
