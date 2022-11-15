ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Supreme Court reverses dismissal of campus free speech lawsuit

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday to allow a campus free speech lawsuit to proceed despite a circuit court’s dismissal of the case. Young Americans for Liberty and University of Alabama in Huntsville student Joshua Greer filed a lawsuit in July 2021 against UAH and the UA system to challenge a campus policy that requires students to request a permit in advance for many free speech events and restricts most events to certain areas.
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week

Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
ALABAMA STATE
