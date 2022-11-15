The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area at Pierre/Fort Pierre will be closed tomorrow (Nov. 19, 2022) and Sunday from 6am-6pm for the 30th annual Oahe Hunt. The Oahe Hunt takes place one weekend each year and is only for hunters who require a wheelchair for mobility. This event is the only time hunting is allowed within the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area during the fall hunting seasons.

