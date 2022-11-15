Read full article on original website
Oahe Downstream closed this weekend for annual hunt
The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area at Pierre/Fort Pierre will be closed tomorrow (Nov. 19, 2022) and Sunday from 6am-6pm for the 30th annual Oahe Hunt. The Oahe Hunt takes place one weekend each year and is only for hunters who require a wheelchair for mobility. This event is the only time hunting is allowed within the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area during the fall hunting seasons.
Pierre Volleyball Routs Lincoln, Finishes 5th At State
SIOUX FALLS – It was a very nice way to go out. Pierre Governor Volleyball ended its 2022 season Saturday with a sweep of Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the SDHSAA Class AA Volleyball State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Pierre...
Jefferson Too Much For Pierre Volleyball In State Tourney Opener
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre was better than before against Jefferson, but again, the Cavaliers were just too much. Pierre Governor Volleyball fell to Sioux Falls Jefferson Thursday in four sets in the first round of the SDHSAA Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21.
Pierre Ends State Tournament Drought, Will Play For 5th Place
SIOUX FALLS – Finally!. A fifth-set rally led the Pierre Governors to a consolation round victory Friday over Rapid City Stevens, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 at the SDHSAA Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Pierre ended a 14-match state tournament losing streak, dating back to the 2008 championship match.
