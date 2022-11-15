Read full article on original website
upmc.com
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
cranberryeagle.com
Operation Christmas Child spreads holiday cheer to children worldwide
Nearly 200 million children will receive kindness in a shoebox again this year. The program Operation Christmas Child, which sends Christmas gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories, kicked off Monday morning at multiple participating churches throughout Butler County. Led by Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan Purse, which began the program in 1993, the outreach brings blessings to children who might not otherwise get anything for Christmas.
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier
A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl. KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
cranberryeagle.com
Students and families reminded to honor Children’s Grief Awareness Day
Mars Area School District is commemorating Children’s Grief Awareness Day by asking students, teachers and staff members to wear the color blue Thursday, Nov. 17. The effort works to foster awareness of children grieving lost parents, siblings or other family members within the district’s schools. Students at the Mars Area Primary Center will attend a lesson based on the children’s book “My Blue is Happy” by Jessica Young and then complete a butterfly coloring page activity in tandem with that.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/18/22
Forest is a shy boy who needs a little extra time to warm up. But once he does, look out! He is very affectionate and loving once he is comfortable and can trust you. He loves to play with toys and his siblings, and he also loves to attack your hands and feet under a blanket! He is very sweet and would make a wonderful companion for anyone looking to welcome a lovebug into their forever family. Visit Forest at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Local school bus driver stabbed inside her home, husband behind bars
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette police rushed to Forest Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus driver was stabbed inside her own home. According to police, the victim was stabbed in the neck and arm, and one of her teenage children rushed to save her.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Health System merger advances
Butler Health System and Excela Health officials announced on Friday that the two organizations have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the parties into a new health system. A news release from Butler Health System said the legally binding agreement, which follows a letter of intent signed in early...
Bethel Park man dies after medical emergency on scaffolding
PITTSBURGH — A Bethel Park man died Tuesday afternoon after going into cardiac arrest while working on scaffolding at a North Side building. Michael Kroll, 54, died after being transported to a hospital from the 1100 block of Federal Street. First responders performed CPR and other measures during efforts...
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to police, Jaquan Groomes-Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at Allegheny Traditional Academy on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry library sets fundraiser
The Cranberry Public Library, 2525 Rochester Road, will host a holiday fundraiser Dec. 10 and 11 in the Sample Schoolhouse in front of the Cranberry Township Municipal Center. The library’s “Storytime with Mrs. Claus” fundraiser will be at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Ellwood City man publishes Christmas tale for children
ELLWOOD CITY – Gaetano "Guy" Calabro of Ellwood City recently published a children's book, "The Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There!''. It's the story of the birth of Jesus from the annunciation to the presentation in the Temple told by the animals that were there.
PennLive.com
Pa. man accused of killing father, stabbing brother because he ‘wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of...
Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed that authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright, Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
explore venango
Local Couple Faces Charges for Allegedly Neglecting Dental Needs of 8-Year-Old Child
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly neglecting the dental needs of their eight-year-old child. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Curt Everett Malone and 42-year-old Robin Faith Rice, both of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 14.
pittsburghbettertimes.com
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
