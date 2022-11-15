Forest is a shy boy who needs a little extra time to warm up. But once he does, look out! He is very affectionate and loving once he is comfortable and can trust you. He loves to play with toys and his siblings, and he also loves to attack your hands and feet under a blanket! He is very sweet and would make a wonderful companion for anyone looking to welcome a lovebug into their forever family. Visit Forest at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

1 DAY AGO