Dover, OH

wtuz.com

Acaia Jude Lambes – November 15, 2022

Acaia Jude Lambes, 9, of New Philadelphia, gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Born in Dover, Ohio on May 26, 2013, she was the daughter of Christina Lambes. She was an active 4th grader at West Elementary...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Robert R. Pietro – November 13, 2022

Robert R. Pietro, 65, of Dover and formerly of Largo, Florida, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on November 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dover on May 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Carmalita (Burford) Pietro. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, he continued his formal education at The Ohio State University.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell – November 16, 2022

Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell was born on February 3, 1945, to Ray and Helen Maxwell of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She told people that she was born on 2/3/45 so she wouldn’t forget the date. Jayne was highly gifted in the arts and in making others feel welcomed, loved, talented, and valuable. She was a highly skilled and accomplished multi-media artist who was not afraid to tackle any project with the help of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

John D. Ott – November 15, 2022

John D. Ott, age 89, and Gloria Ott, age 83, of New Philadelphia have been reunited. John joined Gloria on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following nearly two years apart from his beloved wife, Gloria who passed on December 18, 2020. Both were residents of Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Derrick Matthew DeMattio – November 14, 2022

Derrick Matthew DeMattio, 53, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 14, 2022, at his home in New Philadelphia, following a sudden health-related issue. Born in Dover on October 21, 1969, he was the son of Barbara A. (Cook) DeMattio of Rienzi, Mississippi, and the late David Allen DeMattio. Derrick grew up in Midvale and graduated from Indian Valley High School and the former Buckeye Joint Vocational School where he learned the auto body trade. Derrick honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1989 to 1998, where he served as a helicopter mechanic prior to his separation as a Sergeant.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Albert Eugene Glazer – November 15, 2022

Albert Eugene Glazer, age 73, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born on June 20, 1949, in Port Washington, Ohio Albert was a son of the late Dale W. and Martha J. Irons Glazer. He attended Port Washington...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WEIRTON, WV
wtuz.com

Grant Funding for Towpath Trail on New Phila, Other’s Radar

Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities put their heads together to take advantage of rural improvement money, New Philadelphia and area cities and villages are aiming for the completion of the Towpath Trail. New Phila, Dover, Zoar, the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, and the Tuscarawas County Parks Department...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Betty M. Smith – November 16, 2022

Betty M. Smith, 96, of Strasburg passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. She was born on September 1, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Herman and Helen Knodel Dodge. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J. Smith on September 13, 1972; sister, Marian Dodge; and her daughter, Lynn Smith.
STRASBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.

Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
Ask Akron

What are some free or cheap things to do with kids in Akron?

With the arrival of winter, my family and I have become reluctant to go out. But we have a lovely 8-year-old daughter who doesn't want to just be bored at home for the weekend after a full week of school. We're trying to find some fun or free activities for families in Akron, any suggestions?
AKRON, OH

