Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
wtuz.com
Acaia Jude Lambes – November 15, 2022
Acaia Jude Lambes, 9, of New Philadelphia, gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Born in Dover, Ohio on May 26, 2013, she was the daughter of Christina Lambes. She was an active 4th grader at West Elementary...
wtuz.com
Robert R. Pietro – November 13, 2022
Robert R. Pietro, 65, of Dover and formerly of Largo, Florida, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on November 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dover on May 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Carmalita (Burford) Pietro. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, he continued his formal education at The Ohio State University.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
wtuz.com
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell – November 16, 2022
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell was born on February 3, 1945, to Ray and Helen Maxwell of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She told people that she was born on 2/3/45 so she wouldn’t forget the date. Jayne was highly gifted in the arts and in making others feel welcomed, loved, talented, and valuable. She was a highly skilled and accomplished multi-media artist who was not afraid to tackle any project with the help of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
wtuz.com
John D. Ott – November 15, 2022
John D. Ott, age 89, and Gloria Ott, age 83, of New Philadelphia have been reunited. John joined Gloria on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following nearly two years apart from his beloved wife, Gloria who passed on December 18, 2020. Both were residents of Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia.
Missing: Parris Hopson
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
wtuz.com
Derrick Matthew DeMattio – November 14, 2022
Derrick Matthew DeMattio, 53, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 14, 2022, at his home in New Philadelphia, following a sudden health-related issue. Born in Dover on October 21, 1969, he was the son of Barbara A. (Cook) DeMattio of Rienzi, Mississippi, and the late David Allen DeMattio. Derrick grew up in Midvale and graduated from Indian Valley High School and the former Buckeye Joint Vocational School where he learned the auto body trade. Derrick honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1989 to 1998, where he served as a helicopter mechanic prior to his separation as a Sergeant.
‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ohio
Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
wtuz.com
Albert Eugene Glazer – November 15, 2022
Albert Eugene Glazer, age 73, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born on June 20, 1949, in Port Washington, Ohio Albert was a son of the late Dale W. and Martha J. Irons Glazer. He attended Port Washington...
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
wtuz.com
Grant Funding for Towpath Trail on New Phila, Other’s Radar
Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities put their heads together to take advantage of rural improvement money, New Philadelphia and area cities and villages are aiming for the completion of the Towpath Trail. New Phila, Dover, Zoar, the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, and the Tuscarawas County Parks Department...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
wtuz.com
Betty M. Smith – November 16, 2022
Betty M. Smith, 96, of Strasburg passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. She was born on September 1, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Herman and Helen Knodel Dodge. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J. Smith on September 13, 1972; sister, Marian Dodge; and her daughter, Lynn Smith.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Farm and Dairy
3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.
Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
What are some free or cheap things to do with kids in Akron?
With the arrival of winter, my family and I have become reluctant to go out. But we have a lovely 8-year-old daughter who doesn't want to just be bored at home for the weekend after a full week of school. We're trying to find some fun or free activities for families in Akron, any suggestions?
Thrift stores offer high-end holiday decor at bargain prices
MEDINA, Ohio -- For those who want to set a vintage holiday table this year, there are places to find elegance that isn’t expensive. Two Northeast Ohio shops also allow customers to practice another time-honored holiday tradition -- giving to others. “The great thing is that all the money...
Comments / 0