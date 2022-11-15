Derrick Matthew DeMattio, 53, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 14, 2022, at his home in New Philadelphia, following a sudden health-related issue. Born in Dover on October 21, 1969, he was the son of Barbara A. (Cook) DeMattio of Rienzi, Mississippi, and the late David Allen DeMattio. Derrick grew up in Midvale and graduated from Indian Valley High School and the former Buckeye Joint Vocational School where he learned the auto body trade. Derrick honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1989 to 1998, where he served as a helicopter mechanic prior to his separation as a Sergeant.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO