Photos by Tom Farrell (@fomtaz) We love a good build video, and the crew at The Woods Cyclery in England’s New Forest has shot some of our favorites to date. For their latest release, they teamed up with Brother Cycles to document the build of a prototype 650B canti-equipped Mr Wooden for our friend Tom Farrell, the co-owner of the shop, who was instrumental in developing the bike. You can check out a behind-the-scenes view of the build and its lovely hodgepodge of old and new bits below, as well as some dreamy riding shots from Tom’s first spins aboard his freshly finished Mr Wooden.

2 DAYS AGO