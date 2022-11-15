Read full article on original website
Brother Cycles Mr Wooden Prototype Build + Video
Photos by Tom Farrell (@fomtaz) We love a good build video, and the crew at The Woods Cyclery in England’s New Forest has shot some of our favorites to date. For their latest release, they teamed up with Brother Cycles to document the build of a prototype 650B canti-equipped Mr Wooden for our friend Tom Farrell, the co-owner of the shop, who was instrumental in developing the bike. You can check out a behind-the-scenes view of the build and its lovely hodgepodge of old and new bits below, as well as some dreamy riding shots from Tom’s first spins aboard his freshly finished Mr Wooden.
Reader’s Rig: Christian’s Crust ScapeBot
Words and photos by Christian Meinke (@chridesbikes) Hey, I’m Christian. I’m originally from a small town near the Baltic Sea in northeast Germany, but I moved to Berlin 22 years ago, where I live with my wife and two kids. I design digital products for a living. Problem-solving and getting down to the nitty-gritty are things that I enjoy most.
Bike Industry Standards on Trial: Worthy Innovation or Marketing Hype? (Part 1)
In this series, we take a look at bike industry standards that have materialized over the years and ask: are they worthy innovations or marketing hype? In our first of three videos, we cover half a dozen topics pertaining to hub spacing, wheel sizes, and tire widths. Watch the video and find the corresponding results from our reader survey here…
