Grant Funding for Towpath Trail on New Phila, Other’s Radar
Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities put their heads together to take advantage of rural improvement money, New Philadelphia and area cities and villages are aiming for the completion of the Towpath Trail. New Phila, Dover, Zoar, the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, and the Tuscarawas County Parks Department...
State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
1 killed in semi crash; diesel spilled onto roadway: Mansfield police
Mansfield police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a semi Thursday evening.
Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway
(WTRF) A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway on Friday Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit. Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload […]
German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home
CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
36 acre farm with large old 4 bedroom farm house. Bank barn with office, several sheds. Offered in 6 parcels and in combination.
Will sell the following real estate at absolute auction on location at 2508 and 2570 Millersburg Road, Wooster, Ohio. Located approximately ½ mile South of Wooster on State Route 83. REAL ESTATE TO SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER AT 12:00 NOON. This could be the one. 36 acre farm...
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
Animals removed from farm in Ashland County
Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department. The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
Pine Street Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville has closed a section of Pine Street from Grove Avenue to Merrick Avenue to repair the roadway damage from the recent water main break. This closure is expected to continue thru Friday, November 18. Detour signs are posted. If you have any questions, please...
‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ohio
Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Robert R. Pietro – November 13, 2022
Robert R. Pietro, 65, of Dover and formerly of Largo, Florida, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on November 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dover on May 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Carmalita (Burford) Pietro. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, he continued his formal education at The Ohio State University.
Albert Eugene Glazer – November 15, 2022
Albert Eugene Glazer, age 73, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born on June 20, 1949, in Port Washington, Ohio Albert was a son of the late Dale W. and Martha J. Irons Glazer. He attended Port Washington...
John D. Ott – November 15, 2022
John D. Ott, age 89, and Gloria Ott, age 83, of New Philadelphia have been reunited. John joined Gloria on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following nearly two years apart from his beloved wife, Gloria who passed on December 18, 2020. Both were residents of Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia.
Child suffers minor injuries from Akron house fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one child to the hospital with minor injuries.
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell – November 16, 2022
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell was born on February 3, 1945, to Ray and Helen Maxwell of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She told people that she was born on 2/3/45 so she wouldn’t forget the date. Jayne was highly gifted in the arts and in making others feel welcomed, loved, talented, and valuable. She was a highly skilled and accomplished multi-media artist who was not afraid to tackle any project with the help of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
