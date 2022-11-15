ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

wtuz.com

Grant Funding for Towpath Trail on New Phila, Other’s Radar

Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities put their heads together to take advantage of rural improvement money, New Philadelphia and area cities and villages are aiming for the completion of the Towpath Trail. New Phila, Dover, Zoar, the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, and the Tuscarawas County Parks Department...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
DELLROY, OH
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Animals removed from farm in Ashland County

Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
richlandsource.com

Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department. The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Pine Street Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville has closed a section of Pine Street from Grove Avenue to Merrick Avenue to repair the roadway damage from the recent water main break. This closure is expected to continue thru Friday, November 18. Detour signs are posted. If you have any questions, please...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Robert R. Pietro – November 13, 2022

Robert R. Pietro, 65, of Dover and formerly of Largo, Florida, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on November 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dover on May 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Carmalita (Burford) Pietro. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, he continued his formal education at The Ohio State University.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Albert Eugene Glazer – November 15, 2022

Albert Eugene Glazer, age 73, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born on June 20, 1949, in Port Washington, Ohio Albert was a son of the late Dale W. and Martha J. Irons Glazer. He attended Port Washington...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

John D. Ott – November 15, 2022

John D. Ott, age 89, and Gloria Ott, age 83, of New Philadelphia have been reunited. John joined Gloria on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following nearly two years apart from his beloved wife, Gloria who passed on December 18, 2020. Both were residents of Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell – November 16, 2022

Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell was born on February 3, 1945, to Ray and Helen Maxwell of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She told people that she was born on 2/3/45 so she wouldn’t forget the date. Jayne was highly gifted in the arts and in making others feel welcomed, loved, talented, and valuable. She was a highly skilled and accomplished multi-media artist who was not afraid to tackle any project with the help of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

