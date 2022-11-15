Read full article on original website
Betty M. Smith – November 16, 2022
Betty M. Smith, 96, of Strasburg passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. She was born on September 1, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Herman and Helen Knodel Dodge. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J. Smith on September 13, 1972; sister, Marian Dodge; and her daughter, Lynn Smith.
Robert R. Pietro – November 13, 2022
Robert R. Pietro, 65, of Dover and formerly of Largo, Florida, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on November 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dover on May 15, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Carmalita (Burford) Pietro. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, he continued his formal education at The Ohio State University.
Derrick Matthew DeMattio – November 14, 2022
Derrick Matthew DeMattio, 53, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 14, 2022, at his home in New Philadelphia, following a sudden health-related issue. Born in Dover on October 21, 1969, he was the son of Barbara A. (Cook) DeMattio of Rienzi, Mississippi, and the late David Allen DeMattio. Derrick grew up in Midvale and graduated from Indian Valley High School and the former Buckeye Joint Vocational School where he learned the auto body trade. Derrick honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1989 to 1998, where he served as a helicopter mechanic prior to his separation as a Sergeant.
Albert Eugene Glazer – November 15, 2022
Albert Eugene Glazer, age 73, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born on June 20, 1949, in Port Washington, Ohio Albert was a son of the late Dale W. and Martha J. Irons Glazer. He attended Port Washington...
Acaia Jude Lambes – November 15, 2022
Acaia Jude Lambes, 9, of New Philadelphia, gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Born in Dover, Ohio on May 26, 2013, she was the daughter of Christina Lambes. She was an active 4th grader at West Elementary...
John D. Ott – November 15, 2022
John D. Ott, age 89, and Gloria Ott, age 83, of New Philadelphia have been reunited. John joined Gloria on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, following nearly two years apart from his beloved wife, Gloria who passed on December 18, 2020. Both were residents of Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia.
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell – November 16, 2022
Jane Ann “Jayne” Maxwell was born on February 3, 1945, to Ray and Helen Maxwell of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She told people that she was born on 2/3/45 so she wouldn’t forget the date. Jayne was highly gifted in the arts and in making others feel welcomed, loved, talented, and valuable. She was a highly skilled and accomplished multi-media artist who was not afraid to tackle any project with the help of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
Grant Funding for Towpath Trail on New Phila, Other’s Radar
Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities put their heads together to take advantage of rural improvement money, New Philadelphia and area cities and villages are aiming for the completion of the Towpath Trail. New Phila, Dover, Zoar, the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition, and the Tuscarawas County Parks Department...
New Phila Police Still Searching for Break-In Suspects
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia Police Department detectives are still working to identify two suspects in multiple break-ins. The incidents occurred Tuesday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. and impacted several stores around the New Towne Mall area. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, showing two unknown individuals...
State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
