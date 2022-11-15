Amazingly nobody was hurt after a car drove through the front side of a chiropractor's office in Peru. Police and firefighters were called at around 10 o'clock Monday morning to the report of a car inside a business in the 1100 block of Peoria Street. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the driver of the car was leaving an appointment at the business when he backed into a power pole. He then "freaked out" and hit the gas, slamming into the business. The driver and everyone inside the chiropractic office escaped injury.

PERU, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO