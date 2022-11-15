Read full article on original website
Related
Lena-Winslow to play for football state championship; Panthers win semifinal game
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers and Forreston Cardinals met for a Class 1A matchup in the semifinals of the IHSA football playoffs Saturday afternoon. Gage Dunker opened up the scoring for the Panthers late in the first, and they wouldn’t stop there. The game ended 38-16, and Lena-Winslow is on to the state […]
Forreston hits the turf for semifinal game switch of locations against Le-Win
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The football rivalry between Forreston and Lena-Winslow will have a new twist this weekend. The Cardinals and the Panthers will play their 1A state semifinal game on turf. The game has been moved from Lena to Freeport’s Pretzel Stadium, a turf surface, due to poor field conditions at Lena. Because of that change, […]
Aquin head football coach Bill Shepard resigns
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After one season with the program, Aquin Schools announced today that Bill Shepard has resigned from his position as head coach. In their initial statement, the school said, “Aquin thanks him for his dedication and hard work this season. We wish Coach Shepard the best in his future endeavors.” This was […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sauk Valley College Hosts Leadership Training for FFA Chapters
Sauk Valley Community College hosted Leadership Training School (LTS) for Section 2 FFA Chapters on November 16, 2022. FFA students from across the Sauk Valley gathered to hone their leadership skills through LTS. FFA Section 2 school include the following: Oregon, Byron, Morrison, Amboy, Rochelle, La Moille, Challand Middle School, Oregon, Prophetstown, Rochelle, Chadwick-Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Stillman Valley, Polo, Sterling, Byron, Ashton-Franklin Center, Sterling, Polo, Stillman Valley.
nrgmediadixon.com
First Measurable Snow Forecast for This Week, Dixon Crews Say They are Ready
The weatherman is calling for the first measurable snow fall for this winter season. The Sauk Valley got a little taste of winter this past Saturday when snow fell and stayed around in some places. No matter how much snow does come down in Dixon, street crews are ready says...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
nrgmediadixon.com
Hometown Holidays Helps to Kick Off the Christmas Season
For many years, the Rock Falls Hometown Holidays has kicked off the Christmas season and this year is no different. The event began Thursday night with the sold out Bingo. Friday evening the main event begins with the Love Light Tree and the reading of the names. Rock Falls Chamber President Bethany Bland says the Love Light Tree is special as it is an event that survived the pandemic when others did not.
nrgmediadixon.com
Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls Begins on November 25th
Centennial Park in Rock Falls (508E. 11thStreet) will shine bright for the third consecutive holiday season as visitors will enjoy festive light displays put together by local businesses, schools, and organizations. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning Friday, November 25th through Friday, December 23rd. Free admission/ donations are welcome.
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
starvedrock.media
Car Slams Through Peru Chiropractic Office
Amazingly nobody was hurt after a car drove through the front side of a chiropractor's office in Peru. Police and firefighters were called at around 10 o'clock Monday morning to the report of a car inside a business in the 1100 block of Peoria Street. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the driver of the car was leaving an appointment at the business when he backed into a power pole. He then "freaked out" and hit the gas, slamming into the business. The driver and everyone inside the chiropractic office escaped injury.
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Seeking a Brownfield Grant to Finish DIMCO Site Cleanup and Help Tie Other Grant Work Together
In the recent years, the City of Dixon has gotten a good streak of wins when it comes to getting grants to get projects accomplished. The City received a Raise Grant for the construction of the pedestrian bridge and they received a couple of ITEP Grants that will extend the Riverfront Park from Peoria Avenue to the Pedestrian Bridge.
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
WIFR
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
Comments / 0