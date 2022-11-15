Read full article on original website
Friday's Daily Pulse
Despite jobs and tax revenue, some Florida cities are pushing back against Amazon. Not everyone is laying out the welcome mat for Amazon, the giant e-commerce retailer that has built 85 customer fulfillment and delivery operations in Florida, with two dozen more projects either under construction or planned. Often, Amazon has received economic incentives from cities, a reward for building a mega-facility that will create thousands of jobs and add millions to the tax rolls. But that is not always been the case, and sometimes Amazon is the one offering incentives. More from the Florida Times-Union and the Gainesville Sun.
Thursday's Daily Pulse
U.S. tourists flock to Florida as foreign visitors still lag. U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers during the third quarter, a 6.9 percent increase from 2021. The estimate was also 8 percent above the same period of 2019, before the pandemic largely shut down the state’s crucial tourism industry. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Thursday's Afternoon Update
First-time unemployment claims in Florida last week continued dropping toward levels from before Hurricane Ian, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The report estimated 5,889 initial claims were filed during the week that ended Nov. 12, down from a revised count of 7,412 during the week that ended Nov. 5. The new number was the lowest weekly total since Ian hit Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. More from the News Service of Florida.
Florida jobless claims below 6,000
Southwest Florida to Get Job Training Aid
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed $7.7 million of state and federal money toward skilled-labor training in Southwest Florida, as the region recovers from Hurricane Ian. “We want to make sure that we're doing things to make sure we have everything in place so that we can see a boom in the future,” DeSantis said during an appearance Wednesday in the Lee County community of Matlacha. “And one of the things that means is, making sure we have people with the right training to be able to fill key positions in our workforce and in our economy.”
Florida sits at center of national debate over education policy
Florida sits at center of national debate over education policy. Across the nation, school teachers and administrators are facing growing numbers of rules and laws dictating what they can teach, and how. The pressure is causing many to leave, with polarization over cultural issues intensifying. The departures are not limited to one side of the political aisle, either. Percentages of educators reporting that they’ve been harassed because of policies and procedures have risen. The effects are being felt by students, too. And Florida appears to be at the epicenter of it all. More from the Tampa Bay Times and NPR.
