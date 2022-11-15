Read full article on original website
Crunch time for UN climate meet as talks head into overtime
Global climate talks are headed to crunch time on the final scheduled day of negotiations
Aliens? Cold? Hundreds of sheep walk in circles for days in China and no one knows why
Video of the endlessly spiraling sheep drew mixed reactions on Twitter.
Putting science first in creating and using the social cost of carbon
As nearly 200 countries are gathered at the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt to discuss how to address climate change, the U.S. government is in the process of developing updated monetary estimates of the damages from emitting carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Specifically, the Biden administration just released a draft new methodology and estimates as part of a proposal to regulate methane emissions. Called the social cost of carbon (SCC), the estimates may influence much of what people do — from driving our cars and trucks, to heating and cooling our houses, running our factories, producing food, as well as powering our lights and phones. Given its potential impact, it is essential that we prioritize science to best serve the endeavor to reduce CO2 emissions to get it right.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
