Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed $7.7 million of state and federal money toward skilled-labor training in Southwest Florida, as the region recovers from Hurricane Ian. “We want to make sure that we're doing things to make sure we have everything in place so that we can see a boom in the future,” DeSantis said during an appearance Wednesday in the Lee County community of Matlacha. “And one of the things that means is, making sure we have people with the right training to be able to fill key positions in our workforce and in our economy.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO