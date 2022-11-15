ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonewsz.com

Best utility cryptos to buy before 2023: Algorand, Helium, MultiversX, and Oryen (ORY) early investors already 2X during ICO

Digital assets have dropped considerably, especially in the last quarter of the year. As most cryptocurrencies hit their bottom, it creates a perfect moment to start buying some promising crypto assets in anticipation of a price pump in 2023. Experts have already suggested Algorand, Helium, MultiversX, and Oryen as lucrative altcoin options investors should consider.
cryptonewsz.com

MEXC Global now exceeds 10 million users; the meaning behind the upgrade color to “Ocean Blue”

As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18, 2022, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global user base to spread awareness of what it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color scheme to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy