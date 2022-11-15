What those closest to loss and damage are saying about COP’s newest agenda item

Read full article on original website
A humanitarian lens on COP27: Loss and damage, debt relief, and climate justice
The COP27 climate summit opens in Egypt with early progress on a contentious issue but a long road ahead to thrash out solutions for a global emergency. On the summit’s opening day, 6 November, countries agreed to make loss and damage financing a core agenda item to be discussed over the next two weeks.
Ethiopia’s accord, armed interventions, and hunting for hope in the COP27 gloom: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Ethiopia deal brings hope for an end to the world’s deadliest war. After two years of war and hundreds of thousands of deaths, a ceasefire deal was struck on 2 November between Ethiopia’s federal government and their rivals in the northern Tigray region. Brokered in South Africa by the African Union and supported by international partners, the deal represents a decisive victory for the government, whose forces have been pushing towards the Tigray capital, Mekelle. Under the agreement, Tigrayan rebels must disarm within 30 days and the federal government will take control of the region, ruling through an interim administration. Humanitarian access and the resumption of essential services is agreed – ending a blockade imposed by Addis Ababa. Unaddressed is Eritrea – whose forces were integral to Ethiopia’s final military push. The text does not explicitly call for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. Neither does it refer to the fate of western Tigray – a region occupied by the pro-federal government forces of neighbouring Amhara. For more, read our full report.
Tigray’s civilian toll, Rohingya security fears, and cholera vaccine cuts: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Fears over civilian atrocities as conflict rages in Tigray. Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict has taken yet another turn for the worse in the past two weeks as the federal army and its allies make major territorial gains and the UN warns of an “utterly staggering” toll on civilians. Half a million combatants are thought to be engaged in fighting and tens of thousands of people may have been killed since a five-month truce ended in August. Tigrayan fighters could be forced into another guerrilla-style insurgency as their ammunition stocks dwindle and their movements are restricted by federal drones. Pro-government forces, meanwhile, have captured a string of towns in recent days – including Shire, which hosts thousands of displaced Tigrayans – and they appear set on taking the regional capital, Mekelle. There are fears these troops will commit atrocities against Tigrayans, as they did in a previous offensive in late 2020 and early 2021. Peace talks are supposed to take place early next week in South Africa, but diplomatic efforts have failed to avert violence so far and seem likely to flop again.
Syria’s water woes, slivers of climate hope, and Yemen’s mercenaries: the Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Syria’s cholera outbreak has now spread to every one of the country’s 14 provinces, with 24,000 suspected cases and more than 80 deaths since early September. Severe water shortages – exacerbated by war, politics, and climate change – have forced people to drink unsafe water and allowed cholera bacteria to spread in the extremely low Euphrates River. There are other dangerous impacts from what the UN calls an “already dire water crisis” that is likely to get worse: Pastures dry up, and farmers have to sell their livestock. Crop yields are low, prices go up, and more families are forced to skip meals. It’s almost as predictable as what happens when winter comes to northern Syria: Many can’t afford heating and resort to burning whatever they can find, tents collapse under the weight of storms, and the temperatures can be deadly. Aid groups are working on what’s known as “winterisation”, but this week a UN representative called the response “grossly underfunded”, warning that if more money doesn’t come in, “families will not receive the heating, fuel, blankets, and winter clothes they desperately need to keep warm.”
Rethinking Humanitarianism | Will countries hit by climate change finally get payouts at COP27?
For the first time in the COP summits’ nearly 30-year history, a call for climate reparations championed by the world’s most vulnerable nations has made it onto the official agenda. It’s formally called loss and damage, and it entails payouts from the developed countries (who have profited the...
As COP27 meets, Pakistan’s flood victims confront a health crisis
As world leaders address COP27 in Egypt to try to reinvigorate stalled global climate talks, survivors of Pakistan’s heaviest flooding in living memory are facing a health crisis, with stagnating floodwaters fuelling a rise in malaria, dengue, and diarrhoea. The unprecedented scale of the disaster – $30-40 billion in...
Indigenous neglect, hunger, and police violence: Brazil’s presidential in-tray
As she waited her turn to vote earlier this month, Gleyniane Trajano couldn’t help but smile. Aged 17, it was the first time she had ever voted in a national election, where citizens are eligible to cast ballots as young as 16 and obligated to do so from 18.
In Lebanon, a call for help costs too much
Lebanon’s three-year financial collapse has come to impact almost every aspect of life; even the act of picking up the phone to call for help. Since the start of July, when Lebanon’s government made a change that resulted in a drastic rise in the cost of phone and internet use, many aid groups say they’ve seen a significant decline in calls to their helplines.
Afghan girls need to be back in school. Here’s how to help.
Restrictions imposed by the Taliban on girls’ education have caused great concern that Afghan governance is moving backward: Secondary schools have been closed for girls for more than a year now. But there are reasons to believe that international engagement could encourage the Taliban to move positively on the issue, for the benefit of girls and the country.
Five international NGOs launch fresh bid to tackle power imbalances in aid
The international aid community has a poor track record of keeping reform promises, especially when it comes to localisation and shifting power to the Global South. So when five international NGOs sign up to a new set of commitments, there’s a degree of scepticism. But this time, they say, it’s different.
EXCLUSIVE: Surge in use of rape against women and rivals by Haiti gangs
It was love at first sight for Madeline*, who first met Baptiste* at a church retreat in Haiti’s southern port town of Les Cayes in 2002. As infatuated teenagers, they eventually wed and settled in the Caribbean country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. With a growing family and unsteady work selling...
Aid profiles: The head of CARE on her decolonisation ‘journey’
Back in February this year, I reached out to Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, the secretary general of CARE International, one of the largest and oldest aid organisations. I had wanted to understand what she – a woman from the Global South – made of the well-trodden efforts to localise and decolonise aid. How did these issues affect her personally as she rose through the ranks of the aid system? And how do those experiences influence how she leads the organisation today?
How deep-seated sexism is making food insecurity worse in Nigeria
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
The hunger road: Somalis on surviving the worst drought in decades
Al-Hidaya is just one of hundreds of makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu where exhausted people, escaping drought and conflict in south-central Somalia, arrive each day, desperate for help. Yet there’s little aid available for the more than one million people who have fled their homes this year, and...
Why aid groups, and Rohingya themselves, should stop using the term ‘stateless’
The use of the terms “stateless” or “statelessness” when referring to the Rohingya population is demotivating and inaccurate, says Aung Kyaw Moe, who serves as a human rights advisor to Myanmar’s National Unity Government – the civilian government-in-exile formed in the wake of the February 2021 military coup. He’s calling for aid organisations to stop using the nomenclature and for all Rohingya to admonish its use.
Afghans targeted by surge in online smuggling and visa scams
Last August, shortly after the Taliban returned to power, Yahya* noticed a disturbing trend. Whenever the 24-year-old Afghan journalist opened Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok, his feed was crowded with posts claiming to be able to help him flee the country. Promises were wide-ranging: “Legal Migration from Afghanistan to Russia...
After ‘A Ukraine Diary’: When the fog of war settled
The last time I wrote something like this, I was finishing up my near-daily war diary. It was the end of March. Russian forces were still dangerously close to where I live in a village near Kyiv. My family was still fearing the worst: a Russian occupation that could last for years.
Venezuela holds the key as Petro looks to kickstart his Colombia peace plan
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. Security along the Colombia-Venezuela border has decayed dramatically in recent years,...
For Rohingya refugees, rising dangers and a long road to repatriation
As Southeast Asian leaders gather in the Cambodian capital this week for a regional summit, the escalating violence in Myanmar is atop the agenda, but Rohingya refugees and activists are urging that the plight of those driven out of the country is not forgotten. More than five years after escaping...
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister on Sunday over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that already lost two ministers in one month
